Register
17:24 GMT +317 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Biomechatronic prosthesis

    3D-Printable Arms: Volunteers Print Prosthetic Limbs for Disabled

    © Photo : Don State Technical University
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Many countries are still dealing with a shortage of prosthetic hands and arms. Jon Shull, a researcher of the Rochester Institute of Technology (US), started e-NABLE, a non-profit organization for developing inexpensive and functional prosthetic hands and arms.

    The e-NABLE project involves thousands of volunteers from all over the world. Some of them print parts of prosthetic limbs using their own 3D printers. Others assemble the prostheses and test them for usability. Jon Shull visited the 2018 Moscow Maker Faire organized by FabLab of the National University of Science and Technology MISiS and spoke to Sputnik correspondent about social volunteering opportunities.

    Sputnik: Mr Shull, how did you come up with the idea of developing prosthetic limbs and the e-NABLE project?

    Jon Shull: About five years ago, I was supposed to be preparing for a university class that I teach. Instead, I was watching YouTube videos and I saw one about a carpenter in South Africa who had had a shop accident and had found a puppet maker in Washington state who had made a mechanical hand that was operated by strings.

    The video explained that they had spent a year working together and they had come up with a simple mechanical 3D-printable hand and they realized they could help lots of children born without fingers. And it said that they had put their designs online. That was the first time I thought about this.

    Brain-Controlled Prosthetic Arm
    © YouTube/Sputnik
    Brain-Controlled Prosthetic Arm for Multitasking
    That same morning I posted a comment on the YouTube video. I said I had made a Google Maps mashup and that you could put pins on the map. If you have a 3D printer and you want to help, put a pin on the map. And if you know somebody who needs a hand, put a pin on the map. It was an experiment. But that evening there were seven pins on the map. And within six weeks, there were 70 pins on the map.

    People started calling me, saying, "Now what do we do?" So I created a Google+ community called e-NABLE to figure out what to do together. And that took over my life. That's how it got started.

    READ MORE: Russian Students Find Way to Speed Up Prosthetic Limb Production

    Sputnik: Why did you decide to rely primarily on volunteers in the production and distribution of prosthetic arms? 

    Jon Shull: Volunteers can address needs that governments and businesses and NGOs have failed to meet. They don't need to make money, they don't need professional certification. And since many amputees get nothing, what the volunteers can do is really very valuable. 

    So we found that we could take advantage of the fact that there are people who have 3D printers all over the world who get tired of making chachkies and little gadgets and find that they can make something really valuable and important and they can invent new solutions and have them put to use, which is a real pleasure and a real thrill.

    Jon Shull, a researcher of the Rochester Institute of Technology
    © Photo : NUST MISIS
    Jon Shull, a researcher of the Rochester Institute of Technology

    Sputnik: Do you have any volunteers in Russia? 

    Jon Shull: To my knowledge, we don't have volunteers in Russia, which is surprising. And it's about time we did something about that. 

    Sputnik: Did prosthetic limbs become more accessible for people with disabilities thanks to the volunteers?

    Jon Shull: In most parts of the world, if you lose a leg, you either become a street beggar or you get a lower limb prosthetics because without it you can't really get around. But upper limb prosthetics are only available in developed countries. In other parts of the world, you just do without an arm.

    Police officers in London
    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PA
    Nothing Sacred: Woman Asks Thieves to Return Her Artificial Limbs
    Actually, you can do pretty well if you're missing an arm. You can't really do well socially if you're missing a hand or an arm. So these devices, even though they are nowhere near as effective as a real arm or even a real prosthetic arm produced by research doctors, can have a huge benefit for children who will no longer be bullied by other children (in fact, now they are even the envy of other children). Adults can hold their child's hand or use it for some kinds of work.

    While we have only helped 5,000 people so far, those are people for whom the alternative was nothing. And I think we can potentially help more than 5,000.

    Sputnik: What story had the greatest impact on you?

    Jon Shull: I had an experience only a few weeks ago in Honduras where I met someone without both arms who had an e-NABLE arm about a year ago. He said he wears it every day. I asked: "So what is the most useful thing you do with your arm?" When I asked the question he was holding his three-year-old daughter's hand. And he said: "This is the most important thing I do with my arm."

    And indeed, the girl was hanging on to the arm and it was obviously a very important relationship. And he was missing both arms. So this was the one arm that he could use to go for a walk with his daughter.

    So this goes to show that the social function of these devices is very important and it doesn't even have to be a medical-grade device to serve that purpose. So that story about a father and a daughter once again made me realize that what we're doing has a great deal of meaning even if the devices can be improved.

    READ MORE: Helping Hands: Five-Year-Old Makes 3D Prostheses for Disabled Kids (VIDEO)

    Sputnik: How do you plan to develop the e-NABLE project?

    Jon Shull: We started with fingers for people who had palms but were missing their fingers. We created wrist-controlled hands. Then we developed elbow-controlled arms (assuming you had an elbow). Now we have a mechanical elbow. If you have one good arm adjusted it will hold on to things by itself. Now we are working on sockets and harnesses to attach it. So we are working up to the entire arm. We are also working on legs. 

    But I think what's important about e-NABLE is not 3D printing and not prosthetics but the notion that there are hundreds of thousands of people around the world who have access to maker technologies and who are thrilled with the possibility of being able to make something important that people need.

    So my goal is to expand the e-NABLE model to where it's not just 3D printing and not just prosthetics but the development of various devices that especially help people with disabilities.

    Sputnik: Do you think this kind of cooperation can solve other problems in the world?

    Robotics
    © Photo : Pixabay
    'Simply Move': Prosthetic Technology Offers New Hope Spinal Cord Injury Victims
    Jon Shull: I do. This is a model of volunteers partnering with people who have unmet needs and doing it for satisfaction, not necessarily to make a business or to make a living. It would be nice if volunteers could make a living out of it but very few of us get paid to do this. Nonetheless, we find it very rewarding and very productive and often have the side effect of some income. 

    This model of volunteer humanitarians or makers for good can reach people that governments, businesses, and NGOs have failed to reach. So a global community of volunteers, inventors and problem-solvers can collaborate in a very inexpensive fashion, which is a new opportunity to solve problems. This movement could be the fourth pillar of society, along with governments, businesses and non-government organizations, that can fill gaps in institutional solutions.

    Related:

    Brain-Controlled Prosthetic Arm for Multitasking
    Russian Students Find Way to Speed Up Prosthetic Limb Production
    Helping Hands: Five-Year-Old Makes 3D Prostheses for Disabled Kids (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    prosthetic limbs, 3d printed organs, Russian National University of Science and Technology (MISiS), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse