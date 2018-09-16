Roscosmos Finds No Flaw in Fabric of Soyuz Vehicle at Assembly Stage - Source

"The last photographs of the fabric of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft have been done in shop 45 of the experimental machine-building plant of the Energia rocket and space corporation… The photographs show no holes in the fabric [of the spacecraft]," the source said.
On Wednesday, Dmitry Rogozin, the Roscosmos chief, held phone talks with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. They discussed the issue and agreed on interaction at the level of technical experts and, as Roscosmos noted, "agreed to refrain from any preliminary conclusions and from providing any explanation before the final completion of the investigation."
Two sources told Sputnik later that a manufacturing defect — a hole drilled into the internal body of the spacecraft while it was still on Earth — was apparently became the cause of depressurization. At the same time, it was previously thought that the hole appeared due to a hit from a micrometeorite.
