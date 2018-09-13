Register
01:38 GMT +313 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A handout photo provided on December 24, 2011 by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) shows the recently discovered Comet Lovejoy being captured in stunning photos and time-lapse video taken on December 22 from ESO’s Paranal Observatory in Chile

    ESO's Very Large Telescope Captures Dazzling Image of Spiral Galaxy (PHOTO)

    © AFP 2018 / ESO/ GUILLAUME BLANCHARD
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The European Southern Observatory released a mesmerizing image on Wednesday of the spiral galaxy known as NGC 3981, which was initially captured by the observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile in May.

    According to ESO's release on the image, the photograph was snapped as part of the Cosmic Gems Program earlier this year when unsuitable weather prevented researchers from gathering scientific data.

    The European Southern Observatory releases fascinating image of a spiral galaxy known as NGC 3981.
    © Courtesy of the European Southern Observatory
    The European Southern Observatory releases fascinating image of a spiral galaxy known as NGC 3981.

    The image released this week shows off the galaxy's arms outstretched and filled with groups of "hot, young stars" on its discs. The stretched appearance was likely the result of a "gravitational influence of a past galactic encounter." It was also noted that because NGC 3981 sits at an angle toward Earth, the photo allows star-gazers to get a look at the center of the galaxy.

    However, the galaxy isn't the only enchanting feature that can be seen. Spotted in the foreground are several stars from the Milky Way and an asteroid making its way through space. The flying rock, seen in three different exposures, is visible as a faint blue, green and red line in the top right corner of the image.

    ​Sitting some 65 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Crater, NGC 3981 is part of the NGC 4038 Group, which contains between 13 and 27 galaxies. The most well known of the group are the Antennae Galaxies.

    Officials were able to obtain the image by using the Focal Reducer and Low Dispersion Spectrograph 2 instrument (FORS2) on ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT). FORS2 is attached to VLT's Unit 1 Telescope.

    Other footage released includes a survey map of NGC 3981 and a variety of videos offering a more in-depth look at the region.

    Related:

    UN Space Agency Ready to Support States Willing to Adopt Space Arms Control
    US Pushes NATO States to Renege on Outer Space Agreements – Moscow
    Moscow Concerned by Attempts to Militarize Space Using Strike Weapons
    Indian Traders Up in Arms Against Walmart's Entry in Country’s E-Commerce Space
    Meet 'Robat': Machine That Uses Sonar in Robotics to Generate Map of Space
    Tags:
    NG 3981, Very Large Telescope, European Southern Observatory
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse