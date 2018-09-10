Details of New Apple Products Leaked Days Before Official Release

As the release date of the new Apple products closes in, more and more alleged "leaks" are appearing online, offering info on minor details of the upcoming models of iPhones and the Apple Watch.

The newest models of iPhone will be called the iPhone XS (5.8 inch display), iPhone XS Plus (6.5 inches) and iPhone XC (6.1 inches), the website 9to5mac reported on September 9, citing a leaked slide from a presentation at the retailer China Mobile that was published on Chinese social media.

This latest leak adds weight to the belief that the budget version of the newest line of iPhones will have a "C" in its name instead of "r," as had been suggested by previous leaks. At the same time, the info from the alleged presentation contradicts a leak from September 8, which suggested that the higher end version of the XS model will have the prefix "Max" instead of "Plus." The media platform cautioned that although such leaks are often true, they can't be trusted 100%.

The leaked slide also gave a sneak peek at the price of the newest models. The iPhone XC is expected to cost 5,888 Chinese yuan, which means that its price, excluding Chinese taxes, will be around $699. The price for higher tier models, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus, will be $900 and $1,000 respectively.

Prices were also given for models with 64 GB of storage, with the XC having a 256 GB configuration and the XS models having options with up to 512 GB. Moreover, the XS models are expected to have a dual-sim variant, but it's unclear whether its price will differ and if so, by how much.

The official presentation of the new Apple products will take place on September 12. The tech giant is expected to show off its new line of iPhones and the new Apple Watch Series 4.