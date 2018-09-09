Mystery of the Deep: Strange Footprints Found 2.4 Miles Under Ocean Surface

Seventy percent of the Earth’s surface is hidden beneath the ocean, yet 95 percent of it remains unexplored to the human eye.

Strange footprints have been found on the bottom of the ocean floor by a deep-diving robot as part of a British study from the National Oceanographic Center in Southampton.

Scientists ruled out the possibility of the mysterious tracks, measuring 6.5 feet in length and 13 inches deep, discovered 2.4 miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean between Mexico and Hawaii, being the result of mining or scientific operations.

They also said that the tracks were too large to be created by fish or any other deep-sea creatures.

“Analysis revealed that the depressions were not randomly distributed,” lead author of the research, Dr. Leigh Marsh, told the Express, adding that the most likely culprits are “deep-diving whales.”

Even though whales normally do not dive so deep, similar tracks found across the globe suggest that the large aquatic mammals can occasionally plunge to a depth of 2.5 miles and even more.

Scientists believe that “electronic depth-tags, attached to the animals, will provide direct evidence that whales can dive to these abyssal depths.”

While the discovery of mysterious footprints on the ocean floor has left researchers scratching their heads, conspiracy theorists have been quick to claim that UFO technology is to blame.