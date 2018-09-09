Soyuz-2.1a Rocket's Launch Might Be Rescheduled for 2019 - Source

"If the deliveries of satellite-borne equipment are delayed for more than a week, the timely assembly of the spacecrafts, the conduct of in-plant tests and [the spacecrafts'] timely delivery to the cosmodrome will become problematic, which threatens to postpone the launch until 2019. Such a scenario cannot be ruled out," the source said.
Earlier, Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems satellite producer reported that the signal interface control document for GLONASS would be updated in 2018.
