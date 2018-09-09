Soyuz-2.1a Rocket's Launch Might Be Rescheduled for 2019 - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The launch of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with two Kanopus-V satellites from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome planned for December 26 might be postponed, if the manufacturer does not receive the satellite-borne equipment in time, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik on Sunday.

"If the deliveries of satellite-borne equipment are delayed for more than a week, the timely assembly of the spacecrafts, the conduct of in-plant tests and [the spacecrafts'] timely delivery to the cosmodrome will become problematic, which threatens to postpone the launch until 2019. Such a scenario cannot be ruled out," the source said.

In June, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a successful launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Plesetsk space center on Sunday to orbit a Glonass-M satellite.

Earlier, Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems satellite producer reported that the signal interface control document for GLONASS would be updated in 2018.