Adult Webcam Site to Feature Westworld-Like Robo-Stripper in One of Its Shows

The popularity of robots in the sex industry has been growing rapidly in recent years as many tech start-ups and companies have been fascinated by the idea of creating a vivid sex-robot. Some of the early creations have already made it to the first robo-brothels, but some old-fashioned adult websites have also found a use for the new trend.

The adult webcam site CamSoda will be presenting a new free weekly striptease show featuring a sex robot instead of a human dancer in a bid to harness the new trend emerging in the sphere of sex entertainment. The head of the webcam site shared that he was fascinated by Sci-Fi shows about robots in futuristic settings, such as Westworld, and wanted to give CamSoda users a chance to interact with one of that kind, The Daily Star reported.

"As they continue to gain in popularity and become embedded in our culture, we wanted to offer people a free chance to interact with robots, which are cost prohibitive for most," he said.

Just like in regular shows, the sex robot will be responding to requests from tipping viewers, performing the actions that they write in the chat. But it doesn't stop there — the bot will actually communicate with its audience with "dirty talk." It probably won't be all too inventive in the beginning, but over time its learning algorithms will teach it to respond to more sophisticated commands and engage in more intelligent conversation.