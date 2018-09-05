Watch Out for This FAKE Viber App Which Steals Your WhatsApp Data

Clone malware programs disguising themselves as popular applications are a growing problem, with most users unable to distinguish the fake programs from the real thing. The result is massive data theft by criminals, with some apps remaining on your phone even after you try to delete them.

Lukas Stefanko, a malware researcher at Slovakia-based It-security company ESET, has tweeted out a warning about a new Android-based spyware program being peddled through a website mimicking Google Play.

New Android Spy in the game.

Spreads as fake #Viber via web that mimics Google Play.



Functionality:

— steal #WhatsApp media and document files

— #WeChat media

— all taken pictures

— files from Download dir

— record phone calls



FBF13488ED36075B7F30CC5F0EB3CDBB

kudos @HunterMalware pic.twitter.com/97IJ0WcefA — Lukas Stefanko (@LukasStefanko) 3 сентября 2018 г.

Calling itself "Viber Messenger," the spyware, described as a "Lite Chatting App," steals WhatsApp media and document files, WeChat media, all of your photos, files from your download directory, and a record of your phone calls. The fake even includes a "The Most Secure Messenger" checkmark and shield logo, as well as "500 million downloads" and "4.3" rating icons similar to those found on the real Google Play.

ESET was given a headsup on the malware by a vigilant user, confirming its malicious nature after taking a look through the program's code.

Viber is a popular cross-platform instant messaging service with over 900 million registered users. The program is particularly possible in Russia, with 100 million registered Russian users.