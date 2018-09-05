Watch Out for This FAKE Viber App Which Steals Your WhatsApp Data

Lukas Stefanko, a malware researcher at Slovakia-based It-security company ESET, has tweeted out a warning about a new Android-based spyware program being peddled through a website mimicking Google Play.
New Android Spy in the game.— Lukas Stefanko (@LukasStefanko) 3 сентября 2018 г.
Spreads as fake #Viber via web that mimics Google Play.
Functionality:
— steal #WhatsApp media and document files
— #WeChat media
— all taken pictures
— files from Download dir
— record phone calls
FBF13488ED36075B7F30CC5F0EB3CDBB
kudos @HunterMalware pic.twitter.com/97IJ0WcefA
Calling itself "Viber Messenger," the spyware, described as a "Lite Chatting App," steals WhatsApp media and document files, WeChat media, all of your photos, files from your download directory, and a record of your phone calls. The fake even includes a "The Most Secure Messenger" checkmark and shield logo, as well as "500 million downloads" and "4.3" rating icons similar to those found on the real Google Play.
ESET was given a headsup on the malware by a vigilant user, confirming its malicious nature after taking a look through the program's code.
Viber is a popular cross-platform instant messaging service with over 900 million registered users. The program is particularly possible in Russia, with 100 million registered Russian users.
