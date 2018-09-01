Register
03:23 GMT +301 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A vehicle, registered to Apple and equipped with 12 cameras and a lidar sensor that scans the environment using a spinning laser, was spotted in the San Francisco Bay Area and in Brooklyn, New York.

    Self-Colliding Cars? Autonomous Apple Car Crashes With Nissan Leaf

    © Flickr/ Adam Fagen
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    They really did get the best of the new world in one place.

    A prototype autonomous vehicle manufactured by Apple Inc. crashed with a Nissan Leaf in California on August 24, according to a California Department of Motor Vehicles filing.

    According to the filing, the test vehicle was moving in its autonomous, or self-piloting, mode and was about to enter an expressway before it was rear-ended by a driver in one of Nissan's fully-electric Leaf cars, the budget alternative to Tesla.

    After being a major investor in the ride-sharing service Uber, it appears Google may be trying to turn competitor with its own service which would incorporate the self-driving car technology the tech giant’s been developing, Bloomberg reports.
    © AP Photo / Eric Risberg
    First Fatal Autonomous Car Accident: What Does it Mean for Industry?
    The Apple car was reportedly travelling slower than 1 mile per hour, while the Leaf was moving at about 15 miles per hour, the filing says.

    Both vehicles were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

    Apple announced its intention to develop its own self-driving car back in 2017. Since then, the company has remained secretive about its research, 2025ad.com reports. However, the company filed a patent recently, which reportedly drops hints that the vehicle, unlike its competitors, is supposed to warn its driver/passenger of its next action in advance.

    Self-driving automobiles getting into accidents are hardly earth-shattering. In 2017, an autonomous bus with passengers aboard was hit by a human-driven truck; the bus had not been programmed to move in reverse in order to avoid collisions, and the truck driver apparently did not expect the brave computer bus to be that stubborn, so they didn't bother to change their course. Thankfully, no one was injured in that incident.

    A driverless shuttle bus rolls down a street in Las Vegas
    © AP Photo / Regina Garcia Cano
    Futuristic Self-Driving Bus Crashes in Las Vegas During Inauguration
    However, in March 2018, an self-driving car belonging to Uber killed a pedestrian, marking a dark milestone as the first fatal incident involving a self-piloted vehicle.

    In May 2018, a Waymo minivan was involved in a car crash that caused minor injuries.

    Welcome to the club, Apple.

    Related:

    Illegal Alien Revealed to be Man Who Killed Couple in US Car Crash – Reports
    Terror Suspect in Westminster Car Crash 'Not Cooperating' With Police
    Baby Born at Scene of Massive Car Crash on Britain's M25
    At Least 5 Migrants Killed in Car Crash After US Border Patrol Chase - Reports
    Car Crash in Canada Leaves Seven Hospitalized (PHOTO)
    Monkey Business: Red Buttocks Trigger Car Crash in China
    Three-Car Crash Caught on Dashcam During Falcon 9 Launch (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    car crash, self-driving car, Nissan, Apple, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 25-31
    This Week in Pictures: August 25-31
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse