Lego Team Assembles Full-Size Bugatti Replica Using 1M Blocks (VIDEO)

Although the model can't reach the incredible speed of the original, which is also hand-assembled, the incredible attention to detail in recreating the elite sports car has earned the respect of the Le Mans winner who tested the Lego vehicle.

The Czech team working on Legoland attractions has recently presented its latest work, which would probably make any Lego enthusiast envy — a Bugatti Chiron replica made from 1 million Lego building blocks. Lego Senior Vice President Lena Dixe explained that the team wanted to "to push the boundaries of our own imagination" with their latest model.

It took the team 13,000 hours, but they managed to finish their 1,500 kg creation, with only 10% of it not being built with Lego. The "Lego Bugatti" has the wheels of the original car, plus a steel frame, roll cage for structural stability. The brakes and steering were also taken from a go-cart and an ATV.

Despite being a replica, the car has an engine powered by 2,300 Lego power function motors fueled by two batteries. Still, it's no sports car and during tests in Wolfsburg, where the original Bugatti Chiron underwent its tests, it managed to reach only 19 km/h as opposed to the 322 km/h of its bigger brother. The tests driver of the Lego-made replica, Le Mans winner Andy Wallace, noted, however, that the accuracy of the model was still "impressive."