Sneak Peek: Apple's New iWatch 4 Pics Unveiled

After months of rumors, Apple will launch the Apple Watch Series 4, 2018 iPhones, and likely a few other surprises at a September 12 event at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Apple’s 9to5Mac website has published the first ever images of the company’s Apple Watch Series 4.

One thing that immediately garners attention in the new gadget is its all-new edge-to-edge display. Apple has been rumored to be working on 15 percent bigger displays for both sizes of their smart watch.

Apple has achieved this by dramatically reducing the bezel size around the watch’s display. The size of the case will remain unchanged, just like with Apples’ flagship iPhone X.

In addition, the face of the new Apple Watch offers way more information than the current faces can boast of.

Its analogue face shows a total of eight complications around the time and within the clock hands all showing the advantages offered by the larger display.

The main button is now flash with the face — looks like it is touch-sensitive, just like the Home button found on the iPhones.

It looks like the Digital Crown has been similarly modified.

The website has also published the first images of Apple’s new iPhone SX sporting 5.8 and 6.5-inch displays.