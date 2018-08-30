Air Leak Occurs at Russian Soyuz Spacecraft Docked to ISS – Roscosmos Chief

KLIN, Russia (Sputnik) - An air leak occurred last night at Russia's Soyuz spacecraft docked to the Russian segment the International Space Station (ISS), Director General of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin stated.

"An incident took place last night at the ISS, an air leak, a pressure drop. Measures have been taken to determine the source of the leak. The US crew gathered in the Russian segment, all six astronauts were there. They sealed off section after section in order to understand what actually had happened. In the end, we localized the leak … It was at the Soyuz-MS spacecraft," Rogozin told reporters.

According to the Roscosmos chief, a microfracture was found in the side compartments of the spacecraft, which is believed to be caused by a micrometeoroid.

"I was at the Mission Control Center myself. There are no threats to the lives and safety of the crew. The ship will be saved with the use of the repair kit," Rogozin said.

READ MORE: Soyuz MS-09 Spacecraft Launches From Baikonur Cosmodrome (VIDEO)

According to Rogozin, a microcrack was found in the side compartment. The gap was 1.5 millimeters (0.06 inches).

Designers believe that this is the result of micrometeorite.

There is a necessary repair kit on the ship, now it is decided how and in what time period to use it, Rogozin explained.