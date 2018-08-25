Russia Restores Defunct Soviet Network to Monitor Near-Earth Objects

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has restored a global network of mothballed Soviet observatories to monitor near-Earth objects, according to a report by a state research institute.

The document, obtained by Sputnik from Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics, said observatories had been brought out of mothballs in former Soviet member states, Bolivia and Switzerland.

Additional eight outposts were set up in Russia’s east, Moldova and Mexico to cover the entire geostationary orbit above Earth's equator.

The network keeps track of over 5,000 identified near-Earth objects in its database, including spacecraft and space debris, and collects data on new launches.

READ MORE: PHOTOS Show Alleged Soviet Nuclear-Powered Satellites in Space

Previously, S7 Space General Director Sergey Sopov said that the company was planning to build a plant in the city of Samara to produce Soviet-designed NK-33 and NK-43 rocket engines for super heavy-lift launch vehicles. The company planned to purchase production capacities from the state-owned United Engine Corporation for this purpose.