Register
18:34 GMT +324 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Security program Orwell

    The Nightmare After: 'Not Tonight' Lets Players Test-Drive Brexit Dystopia

    © Photo : Youtube/Surprise Attack
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An Indie-labelled UK company has produced a controversial game set in an Orwellian post-Brexit scenario. The game offers a chilling but humorous take on Brexit and has garnered widespread praise and condemnation.

    Tim Constant, a video game creator, has taken 18 months to develop the game "Not Tonight", a politically-charged sci-fi thriller based on an apocalyptic post-Brexit Britain, complete with a macabre funeral version of "God Save the Queen". 

    The main character stars a nightclub bouncer who recently lost his British citizenship. Due to his predicament, he is forced into a life of doing odd jobs at the behest of a totalitarian government. 

    The protagonist, now a victim of the gig economy, must check the identities of characters and permit them to either enter his employer's bar and later. He is later charged with letting people into the country. 

    "Person of European Heritage #112: Welcome to Relocation Block B, your new home," the game starts. "Your designated role is 'Bouncer'."  

    "Work hard, stay out of trouble, and we might let you stay in the UK," the government mantra says.  

    "In an alternative Britain where Brexit talks have collapsed, an extreme far-right government has taken power," the games website explains.  

    "Citizens of European heritage have been rounded up and exiled. Forced out of your previous life, you find yourself in the midst of a booming gig economy, fighting to scrape by and return to the city you call home." 

    The 16-bit shocker is reminiscent of role-playing games (RPGs) games from the 1990s, and has been compared to the 2013 independent game "Papers, Please".  

    The game featured a character from the fictitious Communist country, Arstotzka, employed by the Ministry of Administration to "decide who can enter Arstotzka and who will be turned away or arrested," the website FAQ states

    Due to the game's sensitive probe into Britain's future, the game's creator was initially cautious. "If you look at politics and video games as a whole, they're generally not approached because it can put people off," Constant said. 

    However, some believe that using video games to test run political scenarios can be useful.  

    "It's a chance for you to live in a dystopian Britain, which is very different, so it has an effect because you will understand the consequences and the impacts-you will make choices, and you will try to reason with them," Oliver Mauco, Game in Society founder and Science Po University professor said. 

    PanicBarn, the Somerset-based creator of Not Tonight, was founded on August 1, 2012. The game was published under indie gaming label No More Robots

    The game was one of the top 10 bestsellers on the Steam downloading platform, which released it August 17. Currently, it is only available in English for PCs, but will arrive to consoles in early 2019. 

    Related:

    Doomsday Plans: UK Government Warns of No-Deal Brexit Consequences
    London Hiding Brexit Contingency Plan Details Because Doesn’t Have One - Expert
    UK Cabinet to Unveil Thursday Contingency Plans for No-Deal Brexit
    'Active Shooter' Video Game Pulled After Coming Under Fire
    Tags:
    video game, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse