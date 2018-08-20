Register
19:46 GMT +320 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian 2v nuclear battery (service life up to 50 years) displayed at the 9th International Forum ATOMEXPO in Moscow

    Scientists Can Now 'Predict' Properties Of Nuclear Batteries

    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 30

    A team of Russian researchers has put forth an accurate method to forecast the properties of betavoltaic batteries, which will make their development much less costly.

    The team includes researchers from the National University of Science and Technology MISiS, the Institute of Microelectronics Technology and High Purity Materials of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center.

    Scientists and engineers the world over have worked for 50 years to create efficient betavoltaic cells (nuclear batteries) that are capable of converting the beta-radiation of a nuclear isotope of nickel to electric energy through a conductor.

    READ MORE: Russian Scientists to Present Unmanned Helicopter at Army-2018

    Russian regions. Crimea
    © Sputnik / Vasiliy Batanov
    Russian Scientists Discover Crypt Featuring Image of Hercules (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    These cells have a life cycle of dozens of years and the potential for a wide range of uses from medicine to space technology.

    But there is a serious constraint: researchers have been unable to accurately predict the practical parameters of the batteries, a constraint that has forced them to fall back on trial and error.

    This is the problem that has been solved by the Russian researchers who have developed a realistic forecasting method to probe betavoltaic cells that are made up of a radioactive source and a semiconductor transducer. This method will make it possible to optimize the structure and parameters of betavoltaic cells and obviate the application of an expensive radioisotope coat. Among other things, this will reduce cost.

    "We've used the idea to imitate beta-radiation with an electronic beam. But the dependencies of the absorption of beta electron and electronic beam energy on depth differ qualitatively. This is why we've proposed a method that uses a mono-energy electronic beam to effect the corrective imitation of beta-radiation," Professor Boris Yakimov of NUST MISiS said.

    According to Yakimov, realistic estimates of betavoltaic cell parameters will make it possible to define the areas of their potential use with greater accuracy.

    The researchers' calculations have been verified with the help of a radioactive source, which has confirmed the high accuracy of their data.

    "Thus, based on a probe into the structure of a semiconductor we can accurately estimate the parameters of an element created on its basis with 30% plus accuracy. This exceeds previous calculation methods by a lot," he added.

    Calculations have been made for several groups of researchers developing betavoltaic batteries. Research results have been published in Applied Radiation and Isotopes.

    Related:

    BBC Caught Cherry-Picking Anti-Privacy Computer Scientists for Segment
    Scientists Find Amazingly Preserved 40,000-YO Baby Horse in Siberian Permafrost
    Ticking Time Bomb? Scientists Reveal 10 Countries That Could Soon Die Out
    Tags:
    battery, nuclear, Kurchatov Institute National Research Center, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Where Reality Meets Fantasy: Dreamlike Images by Russian Art Photographer
    Where Reality Meets Fantasy: Dreamlike Images by Russian Art Photographer
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse