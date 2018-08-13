Register
18:23 GMT +313 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An alleged alien base on Mars

    Could a Mysterious Mars Object Be a Secret Alien Base? (VIDEO)

    © Photo: YouTube/Scott Waring
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 71

    Earlier, a study conducted by a team of scientists led by Bruce Jakosky from the University of Colorado claimed that "terraforming Mars is not possible using present-day technology." Terraforming is the deliberate modification of a planet's atmosphere or temperature to make it similar to Earth's environment and habitable by Earth-like life.

    Taiwan-based UFO expert Scott Waring has shared a photo of the Martian surface on its website UFO Sighting Daily, which, in particular, showed what he described as a secret "alien base.

    While the photo, which also shows the varying edges of what appears to be a valley on Mars, was originally shared on Gigapan by Neville Thompson in 2015, Waring managed to spot the "base" last week.

    "The base was originally found many years ago, but it is still there. The photo has not been deleted. This is the kind of evidence that could be used in a court of law to force NASA into divulging the truth about the existence of aliens in our solar system," Waring noted.

    READ MORE: Red Tide? Underground Water Reservoir Found Beneath Mars' South Pole

    In August 2012, NASA's solar-powered Curiosity rover landed on Mars and has been exploring the Red Planet's surface ever since.

    Although the craft has traversed merely 18 kilometers (11 miles) of the surface of Mars, it has made remarkable discoveries, including offering proof that the Red Planet potentially supported life in eons past.

    READ MORE: NASA May Have Destroyed Evidence for Organics on Mars 40 Years Ago

    This composite image released by NASA 24 May, 2001 shows a new high resolution image of the Face on Mars (R) alongside an early Viking Spacecraft image (L).
    © AFP 2018 / NASA
    'Mars Could Have Supported Life': NASA Suggests Red Planet Was Habitable
    A recent NASA-sponsored study, however, remained downbeat that Mars could be made habitable for humans specifically by releasing the carbon dioxide trapped in various sites on the planet.

    "Our results suggest that there is not enough CO2 remaining on Mars to provide significant greenhouse warming, were the gas to be put into the atmosphere," Bruce Jakosky of the University of Colorado, who led the study, pointed out.

    Related:

    Why Will Mars Never Become a 'Second Earth'?
    Russia Plans to Send Capsule With Microorganisms to Mars - Biomedical Institute
    NASA Challenge Contestants Design Future Base on Mars
    Scholar on Mars Lake Discovery: 'There Could Be Smaller Lakes Like It'
    Tags:
    atmosphere, planet, base, aliens, photo, surface, Mars, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse