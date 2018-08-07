WATCH Army Ants Building a HUGE Bridge to Loot Wasp's Hive

A viral video posted by a user named Francisco Boni shows how a brigade of army ants has built a hanging bridge to reach for a wasp hive attached to a roof's edge. The bridge, which consists entirely of ants, was used by the tiny critters to loot the nest for pupae, larvae, and eggs. The author of the video points out that the ants even optimized the traffic on it, with loaded workers carrying their booty using the "inner" line, while others utilized the outer edges of the bridge.
Attack of legionary ants (also known as army ants or marabunta) to a wasp honeycomb. Impressive the level of swarm intelligence and collective computation to form that bridge. pic.twitter.com/StvDkmv8x8— Francisco Boni (@boni_bo) August 5, 2018
