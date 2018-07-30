Register
22:19 GMT +330 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Artificial Intelligence

    Speak Softly and Carry a Big Processor: China to Soon Conduct Diplomacy With AI

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    China’s push to dominate the field of artificial intelligence includes efforts to streamline bureaucracy and ease the burdens placed on officials, particularly in diplomacy. Soon, human diplomats the world over may find themselves face-to-face with the cold logic of an AI diplomat on China’s negotiation teams.

    The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs told SCMP it is exploring the use of artificial intelligence in diplomacy. "Cutting-edge technology, including big data and artificial intelligence, is causing profound changes to the way people work and live. The applications in many industries and sectors are increasing on a daily basis," a ministry spokesman said last month.

    In this April 26, 2012 file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese navy's submarine attends the fleet review of the China-Russia joint naval exercise in the Yellow Sea
    © AP Photo / Xinhua, Zha Chunming, File
    AI Power: China Designing Sub That Could 'Think for Itself' - Reports

    "Artificial intelligence systems can use scientific and technological power to read and analyze data in a way that humans can't match," Dr. Feng Shuai, senior fellow with the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, told the South China Morning Post for an article published Monday.

    Humans, for example, are constantly beset by the interference of "hormones or glucose." A cooler-headed AI diplomat "would not even consider the moral factors that conflict with strategic goals," Feng explained.

    According to Fu Jingying, an associate researcher with the Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, an early version of the AI system developed by the institute is already being used by the country's Foreign Ministry.

    Artificial intelligence
    CC0
    China Utilizes AI Technology to Prevent Crime

    The system, a geopolitical environment simulation and prediction platform, has been used to evaluate "nearly all foreign investment projects" in the past few years, she told SCMP.

    The system can't make decisions by itself, though; it only provides possible solutions. "The machine will never replace human diplomats. It only provides assistance," Fu said.

    By drawing on a huge amount of data from Chinese government databases, the system applies deep learning and a neural network for risk assessment to analyze everything "from cocktail-party gossip to images taken by spy satellites," as SCMP's Stephen Chen put it, to provide human diplomats with a range of options for any given situation in which they may find themselves.

    In other words, the system is basically a glorified extension of those AI systems that best human grandmasters at chess by exploring all possible options and choosing the mostly likely outcomes based on where the pieces are and what's been done before by players in similar situations.

    "In the past, our job was done entirely by the brain, which has limits," said Zhang Lili of China's Foreign Affairs University. "AI can help us get more prepared for unexpected events. It can help find a scientific, rigorous solution within a short time."

    Artificial intelligence forms a key part of China's strategic outlook, with the government aiming to overtake US dominance in the coming decade.

    "The State Council paper laid out China's desire to be a hub of AI innovation by 2030, and these papers have teeth in terms of very strong local execution," Kai-Fu Lee, a key figure in the Chinese technology industry, told Wired for an April 2018 article.

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS / Hyungwon Kang
    Google Chairman: China Will ‘Dominate’ US in AI By 2030

    The Chinese government and Chinese companies have applied AI to an enormous variety of fields in recent years, Sputnik has reported, from pig farming to sex doll manufacturing and shopping in clothing boutiques.

    In an article earlier this month, the Globe Post compared China's approach to US dominance of AI to how the US approached early Soviet dominance of the Space Race, referring to China's centrally coordinated AI revolution as a "Sputnik moment."

    "All the ministries are thinking about it — from the Ministry of Science and Technology to the Ministry of Education," Lee said.

    But, Lee noted, the question today is really one of applying existing technology to new fields, rather than investing in new kinds of AI. "There are a huge number of engineering students who are ready to go into AI… A lot of people misunderstand AI as a brilliant scientist invents another AI algorithm for medicine, finance, loans, banking, autonomous vehicle, face recognition… But that is just not the way AI business is run. There is really one fundamental AI innovation — deep learning — and everybody else is tweaking it for the domains."

    Artificial intelligence
    © Photo : Pixabay
    White House Silent as China Details Plans to Wrest AI Dominance from the US

    Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent are both conglomerates with holdings in many different fields, from clothing to internet products to banking, media and entertainment services, and have taken the lead in developing AI in the country. In conjunction with the Chinese government, they're building a rival to the US' Silicon Valley, hoping it will become a new hub for computer engineering and scientific talent and innovation, the Globe Post reported.

    That will prove to be a key resource for Beijing's Foreign Ministry in the coming years, as it comes to lean increasingly hard on AI to help it compute the enormous demands of complex and sensitive negotiations such as the Belt and Road initiative, on which the Chinese government works with some 70 countries, SCMP noted. The government pours $900 billion a year into Belt and Road infrastructure investment, and having the cold, emotionless ally of machine learning to help diplomats refine their negotiations could prove a vital tool in forwarding Beijing's agenda.

    Related:

    China Planning to Deploy Large Unmanned AI Submarines by 2020s
    White House Silent as China Details Plans to Wrest AI Dominance from the US
    AI Power: China Designing Sub That Could 'Think for Itself' - Reports
    China's Army Recruits Top Scientists to Develop Quantum Technology and AI
    Google Chairman: China Will ‘Dominate’ US in AI By 2030
    Tags:
    deep learning, machine learning, Belt and Road Initiative, Silicon Valley, technology, AI, diplomacy, Chinese Foreign Ministry, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok