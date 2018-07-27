Kazakh Horseracing Company to Launch Pegasus Crypto Token for Bets

The Kazakhstan Horseracing Association (KHA), set up in 2012 as the country's first equine management organization, has plans to build a huge horseracing park covering over 1 million square meters.
READ MORE: Indian Techies Riding the Blockchain Wave, With or Without Cryptocurrencies
The KHA has sealed a deal with the China National Compete Plant Import Export Corporation (Complant), which is expected to begin construction in Q1 2019. The project will include an amusement park, a shopping center, hotels, VIP villas, and horse racing facilities that will hold up to 700 horses. The facility will be located 20 kilometers from Almaty.
The park would feature an open-source platform operated by a new token called ‘Pegasus Coin', which would contain all the information that gamblers need, including horse pedigree.
The new currency will require special wallets to use any services, including gambling, catering, and shopping.
Token sales kick off on August 27, with the company hoping that the new crypto currency will go international.
All comments
Show new comments (0)