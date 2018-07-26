Register
16:16 GMT +326 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Biomechatronic prosthesis

    Russian Students Find Way to Speed Up Prosthetic Limb Production

    © Photo : Don State Technical University
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Students from the Don State Technical University (DSTU) have recently developed a mathematical model of a prosthetic hand, which will significantly speed up the production of biomechatronic prostheses.

    It takes specialized companies up to two weeks to assemble prostheses equipped with complex mechanics and electronic control systems, explained Denis Khashev, one of the developers, student at the Robotics and Mechatronics Department of the DSTU's Automation, Mechatronics and Control Faculty. The time it takes depends on the functionality of the assembled prosthetic hand and the necessity to adapt it to the individual characteristics of the person it is intended for.

    READ MORE: Russian Scientists Know How to Slow Down Extinction of Muksun

    "Our system enables the prosthesis to be designed in the shortest possible time so that it matches the patient's other hand perfectly," the developer said. "It takes about three hours to adjust the prosthesis to a specific patient, and just two to three days to fully assemble it."

    The prosthesis developed at the Rostov Region's flagship university is also multifunctional: every finger has its own lever mechanism, while the hand can hold objects of various shapes and make all kinds of gestures.

    Creating the prostheses and developing the system designed to be able to fit the individual characteristics of patients took about six months. Another developer, Yulia Mikhailina, a student at the Tool Engineering and Biomedical Engineering Department of the DSTU's Tool Engineering and Technical Regulation Faculty, states that in order to develop the prosthesis, students carried out research on the parameters of the human hand. "We traced the hands of 50 young people, aged between 18 and 25, and marked their phalanges to calculate the average value of every parameter," she said.

    Photonics
    © Photo: ARPA-E
    Future of Computing: Russian Scientists Create Laser-Based Supercomputer
    A special lever mechanism allows the prosthesis' fingers to move; each finger has two canals with cables that run through every phalange. At one end, these cables are attached to the tips of the fingers, while at the other they are attached to the servomotor's pulley. DC motors located in the wrist and forearm of the prosthesis ensure the inclination and rotation of the hand.

    "This research is aimed at speeding up the process of developing prostheses and ensuring its better adjustment to the patients' individual anthropometric characteristics," said Alexei Lysenko, head of research and assistant professor at the Robotics and Mechatronics Department, adding that the students' work facilitates the quick and efficient creation of a 3D model and a fully personalized prosthesis.

    The students' innovation can already be implemented in the production process, Lysenko said. During the course of this year, the students are planning to perfect the prosthesis by introducing a control system based on electromyography and encephalography technologies, which allow brain signals to be read.

    Related:

    Russian Scientists Prove Eco-Toxicity of Silver Nanoparticles
    Russian Scientists Working on Online Speech Rehabilitation System
    Russian Scientists Suggest Making Electronic Devices From ‘Carbon Peas'
    Tags:
    students, prosthesis, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse