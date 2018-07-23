Register
14:56 GMT +323 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A visitor by the Portrait of Princess Zinaida Yusupova, 1900-1902 at the opening of the exhibition Valentin Serov. Towards 150th birth anniversary in the State Tretyakov Gallery on Krymsky Val in Moscow

    Perception of Human Faces Depends on Alleged Social Roles

    © Sputnik / Evgenya Novozhenina
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Scientists from Moscow State University of Psychology and Education have conducted an experiment to evaluate the perception of a person’s psychological profile, depending on painted portraits and photos with their images.

    The study’s results show that a person’s psychology traits can be seen more clearly from a painted portrait, rather than a photo of the person.

    Psychologists also believe that independent observers reconstructing the personality of an individual using a photo or a painted portrait of the person, mostly do this on the basis of the subject’s alleged social role, rather than the above imaging methods.

    They study various issues regarding the evaluation of people’s individual personality traits based on facial expression. However, the role played by various techniques for presenting behavioral information on individuals, including the study of a person’s face from a video or photo image or a painting, remains an insufficiently studied area.

    Pablo Picasso’s La Misereuse Accroupie analysed at the Art Gallery of Ontario
    © Photo : Art Gallery of Ontario
    Landscape Under Portrait: Picasso Masterpiece Reveals Its Mystery (VIDEO)
    According to the researchers, most studies on the perception of emotional conditions and individual psychological human traits involve the use of standardized photos of human faces. At the same time, few studies have been conducted using painted portraits, although their use makes it possible to conduct a psychological analysis of the person depicted on them, as well as spectators.

    The university’s scientists conducted a two-stage experimental study, comparing evaluations of individual psychological human traits of people depicted on painted portraits and photos. During the first stage, the participants described the most probable traits of the persons involved the way they saw them. During the second stage, they determined fundamental values that, in their opinion, are typical of persons posing for portraits and photos and whose successive images were displayed at random on an LC monitor.

    “Key provisions of the cognitive-communicative approach, developed by Soviet psychologist Boris Lomov, served as the methodological foundation of our study. It hinges on a postulate noting the inseparable link between cognition and communication: the perception of another person is systematic and has the status of a cognitive-communicative event,” said Professor Vladimir Barabanshchikov, the director of the university’s Center of Experimental Psychology.

    Participants were shown 20 images, including ten photos and ten painted portraits of famous Russian personalities from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, such as singer Feodor Chaliapin, poet Alexander Blok and Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna. Painted portraits and photos show members of the Russian Royal Family, public activists and artists in approximately the same age category.

    Video copies of portraits and photos were processed using special methods in advance. Photoshop was used to remove details of interiors and backgrounds. Full-face images alone lacking jewelry or other details were used.

    Android
    © Photo : PIxabay
    Rise of Machine Models? Android Photo Nominated for Prestigious Portrait Prize
    The Free Description and Range of Values methods, developed by psychologist Dmitry Leontyev, were used to evaluate the subjects, through an analysis of diaries and letters.

    Scientists found that descriptions of various images of the same person were similar to the subject’s personal traits. While describing the portraits, the participants used a richer vocabulary; and they listed more individual psychological traits than they did after seeing the photos. It took them more time to describe an individual’s personality with the paintings, and the descriptions conformed most closely to those made by contemporaries of a subject in the portrait. At the same time, the psychologists found no substantial differences in the number of values being derived from the paintings or the photos.

    “Independent observers reconstructing the personality of an individual mostly use the subject’s social role,” Barabanshchikov noted.

    Scientists reached the preliminary conclusion that painted portraits act as a certain countdown point in the context of various personality-presentation methods. Painted portraits express a combination of traits adequately reflecting a person’s inner world outlook. The significance of facial photos as a subject and means of a psychological study hinges on its similarity to the painted portrait. Or the photo will unlock hidden and not necessarily obvious traits of a given personality.

    While noting that this pilot data is only at the beginning of the research cycle, scientists said the results might eventually prove useful in various practical areas where accurate inter-personal perception plays an important role, including the work of customs officers, criminalists, cosmetologists, etc.

    The study’s results are published in the journal Experimental Psychology.

     

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse