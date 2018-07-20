Register
16:53 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Line at new stadium Tushino Otkrytiye Arena

    South Ural State University Develops New Leg Injury Rehabilitation Method

    © Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Scientists from South Ural State University have developed and patented a unique mechatronic device for people with locomotor problems. It will help rehabilitate patients after serious injuries, and it will teach them how to walk, according to the university press service.

    Unlike other equivalents, this system activates all leg joints during the recovery period. It can help rehabilitate patients after serious injuries, teach children with cerebral palsy how to walk as well as improve the performance of athletes.

    The project took over four years to evolve, with its participants patenting a useful model in 2017. Today, a team of researchers from the university’s Higher School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences and its Institute of Sports, Tourism and Service are preparing for the final project-implementation stage. They are now set to assemble and test a prototype system, said project author Alexei Petrov, a lecturer with the Faculty of Computers at the university’s Higher School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences.

    “The rehabilitation system, based on the Continuous Passive Motion technology rehabilitates patients after injuries and teaches them how to walk again. It is common knowledge that various processes inside the human body hamper post-operative rehabilitation. We aim to manipulate human limbs, to enhance their mobility and to mobilize their potential,” he told Sputnik.

    Earlier, similar systems were only used to rehabilitate patients with knee and pelvic injuries, Petrov explained. But the new system treats ankles and all other joints.

    The invention also simulates the walking process which is very important for forming a correct moving stereotype. This allows patients to continue walking after serious injuries. There are also plans to use the system for rehabilitating children with cerebral palsy, so that they would be able to walk normally.

    The Russian scientists have developed the device for rehabilitation of patients with leg injuries
    © Photo : South Ural State University
    The Russian scientists have developed the device for rehabilitation of patients with leg injuries

    Rehabilitation usually begins on the second day after a surgery. A patient’s leg is fixed inside the mechatronic device using a flexible suspension which simulates the leg’s sustained walking movements, and the leg’s ankle moves along two planes. The limb is controlled by rotating the engine that turns the device and causes it to change position. The patient’s leg also changes position as a result.

    “The system’s unusual design allows it to perform better than other equivalents and creates some advantages. For example, it can be easily attached to the limb. Unlike other systems, it is possible to combine the rotational axis of the new invention’s joint and hinges. Therefore we can set accurate walking trajectories and teach patients how to walk. Other similar systems are less accurate in this respect, and they don’t ensure optimal control,” Petrov noted.

    In their article, due to be published in the People, Sports, Medicine journal, university researchers discuss the history of developing a system to rehabilitate patients after strokes. This system uses a “mirror” technology for stimulating the body’s affected part with the help of its healthy part and by creating artificial optical feedback.

    In March 2018, they published another research paper, noting that the system could teach people how to perform complicated coordinated movements that are necessary for athletes and skiers during their training. 

    According to researchers, the system helps athletes streamline their skiing techniques and therefore scoring better results.

    Scientists are set to manufacture some other devices for rehabilitating patients after severe injuries.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse