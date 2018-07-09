Register
22:47 GMT +309 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    China's Tiangong 2 space lab is launched on a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, in China's Gansu province

    Chinese Space Company Planning Launch of Largest Privately Owned Liquid Rocket

    © AFP 2018 /
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Beijing-based space launch company LandSpace recently revealed that its Suzaku No. 2, the largest privately-owned rocket developed in the country so far, will be launched in 2020.

    The company, which is also known as Beijing Blue Arrow Space Technology, is planning on completing ground tests for the medium-sized liquid oxygen methane rocket in 2019. First flights are expected to take place in 2020, Asia Times reported Monday. 

    Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists and engineers monitor the movements of India's Mars orbiter at their Spacecraft Control Centre in Bangalore, India (File)
    © AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
    Indian Space Agency to Teach Foreign Students How to Build Satellites

    According to Chinese news source Yicai, the rocket is the largest private carrier rocket in China.

    Liquid rockets, as opposed to solid-fuelled ones, use liquid propellants. Liquid propellants carry some advantages over solid ones, one being that the high density of liquids results in less physical volume of propellant required, and thus allows for lower volume, lighter propellant tanks. (Solid propellants with lower densities would necessitate larger propellant tanks.) Lightweight centrifugal turbopumps can pump liquid propellant from tanks into the rocket combustion chamber, where the propellants can be kept under low pressure.

    Other rocket companies, such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, are also planning to eventually launch liquid oxygen methane rockets, Yicai reported this weekend.

    According to Blue Arrow Aerospace CEO Zhang Changwu, the Suzaku No. 2 rocket's launch capacity is greater than that of SpaceX's Falcon 9. The Suzaku will be able to engage in space station missions, deep space exploration and moon landings. 

    RD-180
    © Photo : Wikipedia/NASA
    Russia to Deliver US New Rocket Engines As Trump Creates Space Force

    "The medium-sized liquid launch vehicle is a shortage [in the] rocket launching market and an environmentally friendly, cost-effective, high-thrust rocket engine determines the competitiveness of the launch vehicle in the market," Zhang recently told the First Financial Reporter.

    "In the future, companies with medium-sized rocket development capabilities can have a place in the commercial launch market where medium and low-orbit satellite launch demand is mainstream," Zhang aded.

    Last week, Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua also announced that the country is developing an ultra-powerful rocket, the Chinese Long March-9, that could deliver heavier payloads into low-Earth orbit than any of NASA's or SpaceX's launch vehicles.

    By 2030, the Chinese Long March-9 rocket will be capable of carrying 140 tonnes into low-Earth orbit, which extends out to 1,200 miles above the Earth's surface, according to Long Lehao, a senior official at the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

    In comparison, Europe's Ariane 5 rocket can deliver 20 tonnes into low-Earth orbit while Elon Musk's Falcon Heavy can catapult 64 tonnes. The Long-March 9 would also outstrip the 130 tonnes that will be delivered by NASA's Space Launch System (SLS), which is currently under development and expected to become operational in 2020.

    Related:

    China Rising as Major Space Power
    Sip of Immortality? First Ever Technocratic Space Nation Welcomes New Citizens
    Scientists Reveal Space Object From Another Solar System is a Comet
    If You Ever Wanted to See a Penis From Space - Google Lake in Geelong, Australia
    WATCH Russian Cosmonaut Has Haircut on Board Space Outpost
    Tags:
    technology, rocket, space, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse