Russia's Tu-22M3M Bomber to Be Able to Carry Up to 4 Kinzhal Missiles - Source

"Tu-22M3M, on which Kinzhal will be tested, can carry up to four of these missiles," a source said.
At the moment, the missiles are installed on MiG-31BM interceptor aircraft (NATO reporting name: Foxhound), one system per a jet.
READ MORE: Russian Military to Move Supersonic Bombers to Protect Arctic Borders
Military expert Viktor Murakhovsky told Sputnik that the Tu-22M3M would need to undergo a serious upgrade to house this many Kinzhal missiles.
"There will need to be a serious upgrade in terms of radio electronics and strengthening external load, to install these missiles," the expert said.
Murakhovsky noted that four Kinzhals would allow Tu-22M3M to be more effective in reaching targets defended by advanced defense systems.
The expert added that the upgrade would allow saving money by revitalizing an old-type aircraft rather than investing in building a new one.
All comments
Show new comments (0)