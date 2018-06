The 10-meter long MOMO rocket is the first rocket designed to be sent into space by a private company, without the assistance of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). A previous attempt to launch MOMO into space 11 months ago failed as well.

Interstellar Technologies Inc. failed to launch a rocket in Japan on Friday, as the vehicle exploded a few seconds after liftoff, Japanese NHK news agency reported.

There were no injuries from the blast, as the start was remote and the closest spectators were at least 1,5 km away from the launch pad. Interstellar Technologies President Takahiro Inagawa has apologized for the incident, saying an engine malfunction could be the cause of the blast.