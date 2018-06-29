Falcon 9 Launched to Bring New AI Robot on ISS Board (PHOTO)

Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Friday from Cape Canaveral with in order to send a Dragon with 2,7 tons of cargo for the International Space Station (ISS).

The rocket has already flown in space with a NASA satellite two months ago and now it is destined to leave the planet again.

This time, there is a special unit of cargo on board — Crew Interactive Mobile Companion (CIMON) — an AI robot 'crew member', which looks like a volleyball with a computer screen, displaying its cartoon face. The robot will be used by the astronauts at the ISS and will help them in few experiments on board.

Dragon is on its way to the International Space Station. Capture by @Space_Station crew set for Monday morning. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) 29 июня 2018 г.​