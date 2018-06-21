Register
16:47 GMT +321 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Cancer cells

    Researchers Design Universal Medication Builder

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An international research team has designed a universal medication builder which will make it easier and more effective when it comes to coupling nanoparticles with molecules-detectors of hazardous cells, for example, cancer cells.

    The results of the research by scientists from the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute); Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry, Russian Academy of Sciences; Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (State University), Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, and Macquarie University, Sydney (Australia) were published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

    Nanoparticles have a variety of uses in modern medicine. Sometimes they become "killers" of things like tumors and viruses, acting as targets for the human immunity system or laser beams that heat the particles and kill hazardous cells.

    Another variation is to engage a particle in carrying toxic molecules straight to the hotbed of the infection: such zero-dimensional therapy would make it possible for a smaller dose to kill the tumors and thus lower the risks of the treatment for those patients concerned.

    READ MORE: 456 Died in English Hospital After Given Opioids With No Medical Justification

    The problem is that such nanoparticles need to be guided to identify targets on the surface of cancer cells. This is why special protein markers recognizing cancer cells have to be manually placed on their surface using complicated methods.

    A team of scientists led by Sergei Deyev, Head of the Biomolecular Technologies Laboratory at the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI, made an important advance in this area with the help of a couple of proteins discovered in Bacillus amyloliquefaciens bacteria. The latter incessantly synthesize two types of molecules: the toxic protein Barnase which can quickly kill the bacillus, and the Barstar protein which is an antidote to the "killer."

    Immunoassay screening lab the blood is tested for infection (hepatitis, syphilis, HIV) on automatic equipment at the Novosibirsk blood donation center
    © Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
    Online Uproar as Doctor Gets 2.5 Years in Jail for Causing 5 HIV Cases in China
    This couple has long enjoyed the attention of biochemists because their bond is record-strong among most known organic molecules. Thanks to this property the Russian scientists created a universal builder of killer nanoparticles where each component is coupled either with Barnase or Barstar.

    READ MORE: 'Euthanasia is Almost a Declaration of No Confidence in Medicine' — NGO Fellow

    The same nanoparticles in this builder become a template in such a case which can be attached to a number of different protein markers or other molecules which recognize targets inside the body. What is needed to do this is to align Barnase and Barstar with the future nanoparticle components and to blend their solutions?

    Tests showed that nanoparticles can successfully reach hazardous cells without affecting adjacent cultures of healthy cells. The builder can be used not only in combating cancer but also for delivering gene therapy and also used for treating other diseases caused by defects in certain cells.

    "In the future we intend first of all to design therapeutic and diagnostic nanoparticles based on this platform, test them on the appropriate animals and then search for best ways to diagnose and treat cancer," comments Viktoria Shipunova, the first researcher of the project.

    Tags:
    medicine, scientists, MEPhI
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse