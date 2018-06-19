Register
15:11 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Equipment of the National University of Science and Technology MISiS laboratory

    Russian Researchers Develop Model To Predict New Properties Of Materials

    © Photo : National University of Science and Technology MISiS
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Researchers from the National University of Science and Technology, MISiS, in cooperation with Togliatti State University, have developed a theory that will speed up the production of architectured materials with preset properties and advanced medical implants. The results of the research are published in the journal Progress in Materials Science.

    Severe plastic deformation (SPD) methods have become an important tool for materials scientists, allowing them to create new, perfected metallic materials, which are becoming increasingly popular in various industries. Experts use different variations of SPD, such as high-pressure torsion, equal channel angular pressing, twist extrusion and multiaxial forging, to produce a range of modern nanomaterials.

    Severe plastic deformation allows researchers to refine the material's internal structure to a submicron range, sometimes resulting in the nanostructuring of the material. This process improves a material's properties, particularly resulting in a significant increase in strength. In a number of cases, experts can improve all of a material's properties, including both its strength and plasticity.

    National Research Nuclear University MIFI
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Russian Scientists Suggest Making Electronic Devices From ‘Carbon Peas'
    This is what makes SPD different from the traditional methods of processing metals, where improved strength usually means that the material will lose plasticity. Moreover, such radical changes to the microstructure of the material make it more resistant to corrosion and can improve a range of other physical properties as well.

    Together, Professors Yury Estrin (MISiS, Monash University, University of Western Australia) and Alexei Vinogradov (Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Togliatti State University) published an article on the set of theoretical techniques and modeling concepts that allow for predicting the behavior of these created materials.

    "The processes that happen in the material that are subject to severe plastic deformation are rather complex," said Yury Estrin. "SPD causes radical microstructural damage to the material, and predicting the properties of the produced material, especially when several materials are being deformed at the same time, is nearly impossible. Without our modeling the process with the help of a reliable theory that is valid in terms of physics, the experiment becomes a guessing game. Despite the fact that there are plenty of theoretical works, the number of existing models that have good predictive potential is still somewhat low. We analyzed hundreds of articles and the dozens of models described in them. Eventually, we picked the most effective ones and then completed and perfected them."

    READ MORE: Russian Scientists Develop Unique "Trap for Light"

    According to Estrin and Vinogradov's estimates, there will be significant scientific breakthroughs in SPD-based studies. First and foremost, these exceptional breakthroughs will be made in the sphere of medical implants. Scientific groups headed by Estrin and Vinogradov are currently working on bone implants based on magnesium alloys.

    "Magnesium alloys are highly popular today, since implant experts from all over the world are now researching biodegradable materials," Estrin explained. "It is a very tempting perspective — having an implant that can absorb the entire load in the time needed for restoring the bone tissue, and then dissolve in the body without causing any harm. These implants also obviate the need to perform a second surgery for removing the no longer needed implant. It appears to be very easy in theory, but it takes a tremendous effort by scientists to carry out this idea; and you simply cannot do without modeling the deformation processes in the material," he said.

    Подготовка сканирующего ион-проводящего микроскопа для сканирования живых клеток
    © Photo : NUST MISiS
    Russian Researchers Create Nanoelectrode to Assess Cellular Response to Chemo
    The other issue addressed in the professors' review article was synthesizing hybrid materials with preset inner architecture through SPD techniques.

    Hybrid materials are combinations of different, often very heterogeneous, materials. At the same time, unlike with conventional composition materials, experts focus on geometry and mutual positioning of the materials' constituent elements. By using SPD techniques, researchers can obtain the desired internal geometry of these hybrid materials and achieve the goal of nanostructuring them at the same time.

    READ MORE: Russian Scientists Create New Breakthrough Material for Nuclear Reactors

    As a result, materials with unique mechanical properties are produced. Take, for instance, copper alloys reinforced with steel wires: as a result of SPD, the wires curl up into a sort of spring, which results in combining a rare combination of properties — improved strength and high plasticity — in one material.

    Related:

    Russian Researchers Create Nanoelectrode to Assess Cellular Response to Chemo
    Russian Scientists Suggest Making Electronic Devices From ‘Carbon Peas'
    Physicists Create Nanostructures That Enhance Performance of Electronic Devices
    Tags:
    scientists, Russian National University of Science and Technology (MISiS), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse