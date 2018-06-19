Register
04:55 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Burning Tesla car

    ‘Extraordinarily Unusual’: Tesla Reacts to LA Car Fire

    Twitter / Mary McCormack
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Actress Mary McCormack posted a video of her husband’s Tesla electric cars becoming engulfed in flames “out of the blue.” The maker is perplexed by the incident. However, it looks like this could happen to anyone.

    McCormack tweeted on June 16 a video of her husband's Tesla electric car in Los Angeles with a fiery stream shooting out from underneath the vehicle.

    "@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident, out of the blue, in traffic…" she wrote under the video.

    ​Thankfully, no one was harmed in the fiery incident.

    Tesla has already reacted to the video, calling it "extraordinarily unusual," according to CBS News.

    "Our initial investigation shows that the cabin of the vehicle was totally unaffected by the fire due to our battery architecture, which is designed to protect the cabin in the very rare event that a battery fire occurs," the company noted in a statement.

    Tesla's incredulity perhaps derives from the fact that the company manufactures its cares with Lithium ion batteries, which catch fire very rarely, unless being directly tampered with — punctured, for example.

    According to Cadex battery manufacturer's Battery University website, there are several types of Li-Ion battery failure.

    "One occurs at a predictable interval-per-million and is connected with a design flaw involving the electrode, separator, electrolyte or processes," the website reads. "These defects often involve a recall to correct a discovered flaw."

    Other failure types are random, cannot be predicted and may be caused by some stress factor, such as elevated heat, charging at below-zero temperatures and strong vibration.

    Rupture of the battery's inner separators — either by force, such as penetration with a foreign object or by vibration — can cause a short circuit, which leads to rapid self-discharge and excessive amount of heat and, eventually, a fire. Once upon a time, manufacturers experimented with thinner separators in order to increase the battery's capacity, but once they realized how fragile this made the batteries, they prioritized safety instead.

    A worker checks the main gate for the compound housing the Hornsdale Power Reserve, featuring the world's largest lithium ion battery made by Tesla, during the official launch near the South Australian town of Jamestown, in Australia, December 1, 2017
    © REUTERS / David Gray
    Australians Rejoice: Tesla Switches on World’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery
    Cadex highly discourages using uncertified batteries, because manufacturers are enticed to make shortcuts, winning in production cost but losing in safety.

    But even with proven manufacturers, a microscopic metal particle getting into the battery is all it takes to cause a short circuit. In 2006, a 1-in-200,000 breakdown triggered a recall of almost six million lithium-ion packs, Cadex notes.

    That being said, Tesla says it takes extraordinary measures to protect passengers from fires, which it says are at least 10 times less likely in a Tesla than in a gas-powered car, CBS reports, and this claim is backed by Alistair Weaver, editor-in-chief at Edmunds, a car review website.

    "We've driven over 50,000 miles in these vehicles and have never replicated this or anything like it, nor have we seen any evidence elsewhere of other cars spontaneously catching fire, so I think it needs more investigation," Weaver says.

    While McCormack's incident still appears to be an extremely rare exception that was mathematically destined to happen with someone at some point, it's a good idea to keep in mind that crashing your Tesla or rupturing your batteries will still likely set your car on fire. Drive safely.

    Related:

    Elon Musk's War With Media Will Ruin Tesla
    Shareholder Challenges Musk’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Package From Tesla in Court
    Tesla Taps Into Chinese Car Market - Reports
    Elon Musk Apologizes for Dismissing Finance Questions; Tesla Stocks Fall Anyway
    Guess How Much Cash Musk's Tesla Burns Per Minute?
    Tags:
    incident, electric cars, battery, fire, Tesla, Los Angeles, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Aztec and Captain Spain to T-Rex: Football Fans Rave at 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse