Register
22:06 GMT +318 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This view shows part of an area on Mars where narrow rock ridges

    Volcano Catastrophe Discovered to Be Pivotal Point for Life on Mars - Study

    © NASA .
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Studying mysterious rock formation on Mars, which is the biggest known volcanic deposit in our solar system, US scholars have concluded that the planet had witnessed numerous eruptions in the past. Billions of years ago, its volcanoes spewed water, ash, and toxic gases, changing the planet's habitability potential forever.

    New findings concerning the history and composition of the gigantic Martian Medusae Fossae Formation, which has puzzled scientists for decades, suggest the Red Planet had a series of volcanic eruptions 3 billion years ago. According to a study by a team from Johns Hopkins University, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, the disastrous explosions not only formed what is considered to be the largest volcanic deposit in the solar system, but also changed the planet's surface, atmosphere and hydrosphere.

    READ MORE: 'Mars Could Have Supported Life': NASA Suggests Red Planet Was Habitable

    Volcanoes spewed ash, rocks and massive amounts of water and different gases, which altered the climate of the planet. Enough water had been ejected into the atmosphere to fully cover Mars’ surface and create an ocean more than 9 centimeters thick, as Lujendra Ojha, a planetary scientist, said, cited by Phys.org. Greenhouse gases, which were released into the atmosphere during the eruption, created an atmosphere warm enough to keep the water on the surface liquid. However, according to the scholars, toxic gases, hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide were also emitted during the eruption, impacting the planets habitability potential.

    The researcher added that new data from a spacecraft in Mars' orbit had helped shed the light on the structure of the Medusae Fossae Formation, which was discovered by NASA in the 60s. Suspicions that the formation was made of rock and ice have been ruled out due to the recently obtained data, which shows that the formation is composed of highly porous rock.

    Related:

    'Mars Could Have Supported Life': NASA Suggests Red Planet Was Habitable
    Star Gazers Rejoice! Earth's Closest Encounter With Mars in 15 Years
    Black Hawk on Red Planet: NASA to Deploy Helicopter on Mars (VIDEO)
    Space Bees: Expert Explains NASA's Idea to Send Swarm of Robots to Mars
    God of War No Match for God of Thieves: Huge Statue of Mars Stolen in Bristol
    Tags:
    extraterrestial life, planet, space, NASA, Mars, space, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Aztec and Captain Spain to T-Rex: Football Fans Rave at 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse