Register
23:54 GMT +317 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    a French solider watches code lines on his computer at the French Defense ministry stand during an International Cybersecurity forum in Lille, northern France

    Up to Their Old Tricks: New DPRK Malware Release Detected

    © AP Photo / Michel Spingler
    Tech
    Get short URL
    172

    The summit between Trump and Kim has passed with mixed results, but Pyongyang continues its online malware crusade according to new reports.

    Although US President Donald Trump has claimed responsibility for an historic rapprochement with the People's Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK), Washington's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues to monitor the ongoing Hidden Cobra malware cyberattack traced back to Pyongyang, while announcing a new threat from the same source.

    In this July 18, 2012, file photo, a pedestrian walks past credit card logos posted on a downtown storefront in Atlanta. After a stint of frugality, Americans have returned to their borrowing ways. But are they getting into the kinds of debt trouble that lead to recessions? In 2017, U.S. consumers now owe roughly $12.73 trillion to banks and other lenders for mortgages, car loans and credit card spending, according to the New York Federal Reserve. That exceeds even the total before the last financial crisis.
    © AP Photo / David Goldman
    Massive Cyberattack on US Retail Sees Data From 5Mln Bank Cards Stolen - Reports

    DHS officials have reported that the damage being done by Hidden Cobra is now being supported by a new DPRK cyber threat dubbed Typeframe.

    According to the DHS, the newly-identified North Korean Typeframe malware affects computers by downloading and installing other trojans, malware and proxies, cited by CNN.

    Typeframe can also change the characteristics of corporate and government firewalls, while connecting affected computers to remote servers where the infected device helplessly awaits additional instructions, cited by Engadget.com.

    The characteristics of the Typeframe attack are not atypical to other cyberattacks, and, as with other malware variants, the new DPRK release is being reported as a recent addition to other unpopular and dangerous online campaigns by Pyongyang.

    In May, the DHS began issuing multiple reports and alerts concerning malicious apps originating from the DPRK, adding that Pyongyang appears to be expanding its global cyberattack campaign first brought to light in 2009.

    Washington cybersecurity officials pointed out that Pyongyang was the source of the notorious Wannacry cyberattack, a formidable piece of software that shut down the UK National Health Service, holding the server network for that country's health system hostage.

    Related:

    Stoltenberg: Cyber Ops Center Will Be Part of New NATO Command Structure
    Google Pulls Malware From App Store After Half Million Android Users Fall Victim
    'Masterpiece' Malware: Kaspersky Lab Detects Indestructible Computer Virus
    Tags:
    proxy wars, trojan, cyber, server, Servers, computer, firewall, troll, computer virus, cyberattack, WannaCry, malware, WannaCry virus, cybersecurity, cyberattack, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), National Health Service (NHS), Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, United Kingdom, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Pyongyang
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Portugal national team before the start of a group stage match between Portugal and Spain.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse