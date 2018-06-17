Star Gazers Rejoice! Earth's Closest Encounter With Mars in 15 Years

NASA suggests earthlings will just have to peer up into the sky to enjoy the sight of Mars in a matter of weeks.

July will be the closest Mars has come to Earth in 15 years, providing a golden opportunity for spectacular nighttime watching, according to The Weather Channel.

The reason is that Earth will pass between Mars and the sun and will be closest to the red planet on July 31 — an estimated 35.8 million miles away. Mars will be notably visible to the naked eye all the way through July, but a telescope may come in handy to get a really vicarious thrill.

Oh and Perihelic Opposition occurs every two years, so it’s a relatively common event. It’s just rare for it to happen when Earth is at Aphelion and Mars is at Perihelion — luke (@lukeylux) 17 июня 2018 г.

On July 27, Mars will be in perihelic opposition. This marks the red planet's closest approach to Earth since Aug. 27, 2003 when Mars made its closest approach in 60,000 years. Currently the brightest 'star', Mars will triple in brightness leading up to July 27. Pic by Alan Dyer. pic.twitter.com/Wk7iCF3Kmq — Granny (@Grannytologist) 8 июня 2018 г.

So-called perihelic opposition accounts for the phenomenon; expressed in simpler terms, this is when Earth passes straight between the red planet and the sun. According to NASA, perihelic opposition is a rare event as occurs only once every 15 to 17 years, when Earth and Mars's orbits align to bring the two planets close together, thus pleasing sky gazers with fantastic views.

