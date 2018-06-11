Register
15:20 GMT +311 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    5G Smartphone

    China Leapfrogging US in Introduction of 5G Tech - CTIA

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US needs to speed up the its introduction of 5G technology if it does not want to fall a year or two behind China, America’s Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association (CTIA) has warned.

    According to the association representing the wireless communications industry in the United States, China and South Korea are already catching up with the US in the introduction of 5G technology.

    The US National Security Council also warns that if the People’s Republic achieves a dominant position in the telecommunications business, this would also amount to a political, economic and military victory.

    Anonymous browsing
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Beijing Slams US Plans to Create 5G Network to Counter China's 'Threat'
    The introduction of 5G technology has hit a snag in the form of a lack of medium frequencies 4G, Wi-Fi and others operate on, with 5G operators told to use high frequencies instead.

    The problem is, however, that with the absence of a network infrastructure, the whole system will have to be created from the ground up.

    Because the US has always been at the forefront of the introduction of new generation networks, it now fears that it could lose its leadership, Chinese IT expert Liu Xingliang told Sputnik.

    “The 5G can be used in many areas because it’s fast. 3G was faster that 2G and 4G is faster than 3G. 5G will certainly be much faster than 4G. Secondly, latency is way shorter than what we have with 4G. Long delay is exactly the reason for the recent incident with an Uber taxicab which ran over a man. The radars on self-driven cars scan the situation on the road and transmit the obtained data to a terminal where it is processed and sent back in the form of commands, such as an emergency break. In the case of the Uber taxi, the ‘break’ command came too late,” he said.

    “Thirdly, 5G is more energy efficient, has better coverage and is available virtually everywhere,” Liu added.

    The new 5G network will be a whole ecosystem of Internet of things, such as smart cars, refrigerators, televisions, vacuum cleaners and even toilet bowls. 

    The system will be generating and exchanging a wealth of data which, when analyzed, will help improve self-driven vehicles, “smart cities” and artificial intelligence.

    China has set itself the task of becoming a world leader in the field of IT – and 5G will certainly help it achieve this goal.

    During the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona, China’s Huawei unveiled its first 5G commercial client terminal, CPE. ZTE has presented a series of new generation 5G base stations.

    READ MORE: Beijing Slams US Plans to Create 5G Network to Counter China's 'Threat'

    Liu Xingliang believes that ZTE’s scientific breakthroughs are exactly the reason behind Washington’s recent sanctions against the Chinese company.

    In 2016, the United States restricted the sale of parts or provision of services by American companies to ZTE until 2025, after Washington accused the company of violating US sanctions against Iran and North Korea.

    According to him, before the end of next year, China will be all set to launch a commercial 5G service with the entire network slated to go on-stream in 2020.

    Fifth-generation wireless, or 5G, is the latest iteration of cellular technology, engineered to greatly increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks. With 5G, data transmitted over wireless broadband connections could travel at rates as high as 20 Gbps, exceeding wireline network speeds as well as offer latency of 1 millisecond or lower for uses that require real-time feedback.

    5G will also enable a sharp increase in the amount of data transmitted over wireless systems due to more available bandwidth and advanced antenna technology.

    Related:

    US National 5G Plan Could Come at High Cost - Analysts
    US Gov't Takeover of 5G Would 'Attract Huge Number of Lawsuits' - Analyst
    Tags:
    China's progress, introduction, expert, 5g mobile internet, Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association (CTIA), Liu Xingliang, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Актеры, играющие роли Дональда Трампа и Ким Чен Ына во время еды в Сингапуре
    'Rocket Man' Tacos, Trump Kim Chi: Culinary Madness in Singapore Ahead of Summit
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse