Google to Delete Food Emoji As Part of ‘Inclusion’ Effort to Embrace Vegans

In an effort to be more inclusive of vegans, Google has redesigned its salad emoji so that it no longer features a sliced egg in all its hard-boiled glory.

This, of course, is according to Jennifer Daniel, who serves as US art manager of the expression design team at Google. Daniel revealed the new change coming to Android users via Twitter Wednesday.

​"There's big talk about inclusion and diversity at Google so if you need any evidence of Google is making this priority may I direct your attention to the emoji — we've removed the egg in Android P beta 2, making this a more inclusive vegan salad," she tweeted, referring to recent criticism of Google's corporate culture and how it's parent company, Alphabet, deals with diversity and wage gaps.

Daniel's announcement, however, quickly triggered a wave of comedians who were ready to serve up some fresh material, sunny-side up.

​The designer later stepped back into the conversation and offered another explanation, saying that "the goal of salad emoji redesign was to create an image more faithful to unicode's description."

​The description, she noted, is "a bowl of healthy salad, containing lettuce, tomato, and other salad items such as cucumber." It's unclear if the designing team will be tossing a cucumber into the emoji — you know, in the interests of accuracy.

But wait there's more!

In addition to the salad changes, Daniel also showed off some other emoji alterations that led to the jazzing up of goat and turtle emojis and even emojis fitted with red hair, gray locks and those living the chrome dome lifestyle.