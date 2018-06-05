Register
02:05 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Robotics

    Who's to Buy Condoms, Clean Them Up? UK Paper on Health Implications of Sexbots

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Sex robots help eliminate sex trafficking tourism and encourage safe sex, provided they are made of washable, bacteria resistant fibers – these statements are misleading, according to some British academics.

    The authors of an editorial on sexbots suggest that it is not clear in cases of sexual contact with robots whose responsibility it is to buy condoms and clean them up.

    "It is speculative whether the development of a sexbot marketplace will lead to lesser risk of violence and infections, or drive further exploitation of human sex workers," write the authors of the paper published in BMJ Sexual & Reproductive Health.

    Bots
    © Photo : Pixabay
    If You Are in a Relationship, 'Having Sex With a Robot Will Count as Infidelity'
    Dr. Chantal Cox-George from St. George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Professor Susan Bewley at Women's Health Academic Centre, King's College London, explored various health related pros and cons of sexbots.

    The researchers noted that sexbots could help fix a person's relationship, treat erectile dysfunction and help those who've lost a partner or are not sexually active due to ill health, aging or disability. Another reported advantage of sexbots is their potential to prevent sex crimes and therefore sexual assaults against women and children.

    However, the authors point out that in their attempt to analyze the health repercussions of sexbots, they haven't found a single study on the subject.

    "The overwhelming predominant market for sexbots will be unrelated to healthcare. Thus the 'health' arguments made for their benefits, as with so many advertised products, are rather specious," they said.

    The lack of evidence when it comes to health implications of engaging in a physical relationship with a sexbot led the researchers to look at some of the drawbacks.

    That robotic devices might exacerbate intimate problems in couples, are unlikely to fully reciprocate desire and to fulfill the emotional needs of an individual are some of the arguments by the academics.

    READ MORE: The Progress is Coming! Can Sex Robots Have Orgasms?

    They also touched upon one of the most controversial uses of sexbots — as a "treatment" or preventative appliance for pedophiles. The presented arguments stress that use of sexbots may potentially normalize sexual deviancy and even encourage sexual violence, including rape.

    READ MORE: Child Sex Dolls: Therapeutic Deterrence of Abuse or Risky Abetment?

    Finally, the authors of the papers note that while sexbots are most likely to be hairless, such "airbrushed" appearances may distort perceptions of female attractiveness.

    "Currently the precautionary principle should reject the clinical use of sexbots until their postulated benefits, namely 'harm limitation' and 'therapy' have been tested empirically," the researchers concluded.

    Sexbots are expected to boost the already booming sex technology sector, worth US$30 billion. As they are prone to become more and more affordable, the demand for such devices is expected to grow. 

    Related:

    Child Sex Dolls: Therapeutic Deterrence of Abuse or Risky Abetment?
    The Progress is Coming! Can Sex Robots Have Orgasms?
    If You Are in a Relationship, 'Having Sex With a Robot Will Count as Infidelity'
    Tags:
    sexual harassment, sexbot, sex abuse, sex robots, health, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse