Register
20:50 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 28, 2017, photo, David Hanson, the founder of Hanson Robotics, poses with his company's flagship robot Sophia, a lifelike robot powered by artificial intelligence in Hong Kong

    Humans to Start Getting Hitched With Robots in Just a Few Decades (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The phrase “I do” will stop applying to humans only in the coming years, as leading roboticist Dr. David Hanson has made an eerie prediction in a new research paper about the future of androids.

    According to the man who created a human-like android called Sophia, robots will receive the same civil rights as humans by the year 2045, The Sun reported.

    These rights may include the "right to marry, own land and vote in general elections." So sex robots could soon become someone’s wife or husband.

    ​Dr. Hanson said that he foresees a future in which robots will surpass nearly everything that humans can do by 2035.

    ​By 2038, the machines will rise up and start what Hanson calls the "Global Robotic Civil Rights Movement."

    "As people's demands for more generally intelligent machines push the complexity of AI forward, there will come a tipping point where robots will awaken and insist on their rights to exist, to live free,” Hanson was reported as saying by the publication.

    Terminator
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Daniel Juřena / Terminator
    By the End of This Century Robots Could Become Self-Aware - Futurist
    Dr. David Hanson rose to fame when he created a very realistic looking robot named Sophia.  

    The robot's skin is made of a malleable material called Frubber, which looks very much like human skin. It has multiple motors hidden beneath its surface, allowing for realistic facial expressions such as frowns, smiles and the ability to express various other types of emotions.

    The android has cameras for eyes and a computer algorithm that allows it to recognize faces and make eye contact. 

    ​Sophia can hear human speech and answer questions, as well as remember interactions and faces. The machine uses these memories to advance learning and utility. Sophia received Saudi Arabian residency last year. Recently Sophia appeared on behalf of her creator at a university RISD for the commencement address.

    Related:

    Sex Doll Firm Partners With Chinese Gov't to Make Robots for Schools and Elderly
    Dalai Lama Reveals Why Robots Will Never Beat Humans
    Samantha's #MeToo: Will Sex Robots Start Rejecting Humans?
    Speak Electronic? Language Robots Make Debut in Finnish Classrooms
    If You Can't Beat 'Em: Expert Says Sex Robots to Make Great Teaching Tools
    Tags:
    sex robots, algorithms, artificial intelligence, technology, David Hanson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse