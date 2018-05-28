Register
16:08 GMT +328 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pills

    Tech Gap Between Russia, States With Advanced Pharma Industries Closing – CEO

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 (63)
    131

    Dmitry Morozov, chief executive officer of the closed joint stock company (CJSC) and leading Russian innovative biotechnical company BIOCAD, has spoken to Sputnik about the country’s brand new medical technologies.

    Sputnik: Your product range includes medicines for rather serious issues that humanity faces at the moment, such as cancer or HIV. What do you consider the most significant and how important is it?

    Dmitry Morozov: I’d like to stress that I believe that now the technological gap between Russia and countries with highly developed pharmaceutical industries is rapidly closing. Speaking of our company, our main focus is on oncology, we also work with autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and so on. Hopefully by mid next year we’ll enter the Russian market and then we’ll start our huge international clinical study, a European clinical study of a new cancer drug based on cancer immunology principles.

    Cancer immunology is a huge sphere that’s only developing now. I can say, for example, that now the cancer drugs market launch gap between such companies as Merck or Bristol, and our company is only 3 years. I’d like to point out that it sometimes takes even more than 6-7 years to develop a drug. So I can say that we’re at a very good level and the goals set by President Putin are quite achievable. Today I’ve heard a lot of quite interesting reports and a general understanding is forming of how Russia can achieve the goals of increasing people’s life expectancy and improving the quality of life. It’s really important and I think that the pharmaceuticals industry and pharmacologists for their part are supporting it and are providing the most modern drugs to achieve those goals.

    Sputnik: It has been said that generics are cheaper and less acceptable  for treatment. Can they be a kind of means to somehow resist sanctions and the economic problems?

    the exterior of biopharmaceutical equity multinational corporation Abbvie, in Lake Bluff, Illinois, US
    © AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh
    Big Pharma on a Roll: ‘Improved Packaging’ for Big Price Hikes Angers Doctors
    Dmitry Morozov: We speak of generics because it's a global model. When the patent ends, companies start producing copies of these drugs. What does this lead to? This leads to the fact that more patients are provided with more or less modern methods of treatment, because modern treatment regimens include both generics and innovative drugs. There are rather modern treatment regimens which include only generics, so by using generics you can greatly reduce the cost for the patient. This is an absolutely normal practice all over the world. The US is using a huge number of generics; in Japan they also do that. But the most interesting thing is when you look at the portfolio of those companies that call themselves "innovative," there are only one or two innovative products, everything else is actually the same generics.

    Therefore, sometimes our colleagues sort of cheat here by saying "we are innovative." Of course, they are innovative, yes, they do develop new drugs, but at the same time they produce a huge number of drugs that have come out of the patent  or are generics. This is normal, but it should be treated pragmatically, because most of the treatment regimens, which are now used by doctors, are based on generic drugs. A very limited number of treatment regimens are based on innovative drugs, at least in oncology. We are talking about evidence-based medicine, the effect of the use of generics has already been proven, the goals that we set in terms of drug therapy use for complex diseases are also achievable; so this is the normal way of using generics in everyday medical practice, they must be affordable and of high quality.

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 (63)
    Tags:
    medicine, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse