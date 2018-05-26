Register
02:08 GMT +326 May 2018
    A staff member of the Special Purpose Police Unit of the Russian National Guard Main Administration

    Shocker! Russian Law Enforcement Presents Electrified Shields (VIDEO)

    © Sputnik / Nikolay Hiznyak
    Tech
    0 0 0

    Russia’s Interior Ministry and National Guard have unveiled some cool new protective gear with an offensive twist: an an electrified riot shield.

    The new law enforcement protective equipment was presented May 25 at Advanced Law Enforcement Technologies Day in Balashikha, near Moscow.

    The shield, dubbed "Skala" ("rock"), offers as much protection as a standard riot shield. However, its transparent material is wired with a labyrinth of conductors. On the inner side is a trigger that enables a police officer using the device to deliver a shocking jolt to a rioter on the other side who might be pushing back.

    The shield, produced by Mart Group, which specializes in non-lethal law enforcement equipment, is available in two varieties. One version has a built-in shocker which allows the shield to be carried and operated with one hand, as just described. The other version has a detachable shocker, which allows the officer to grip the shield with both hands, and detach and use the shocker like a stun gun or electric prod when needed.

    The shield only discharges electricity when an officer pushes a button; therefore, the officers are able to abide by their rules of engagement.

    "There are rules of engagement," said a police officer presenting the shield. "If there is a pregnant woman in front of me or a teen, of course I will not use the shocker."

    In addition, the shield has the option of coming with a self-extinguishing coating that protects law enforcement officers from Molotov cocktails.

    The Skala shield has passed all tests and has been recommended for service, security specialists said, according to Russian media. It is expected that the shield will enter service at the end of 2018.

