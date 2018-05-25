Register
22:27 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Helicopters

    Russian Helicopters CEO: Delivery of New VRT500s to Begin in 2022-2023

    © Photo : Russian Helicopters, Boginsky’s photo from SPIEF-2018
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 40

    CEO of the state-owned Russian Helicopters holding Andrey Boginsky has arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in this year’s International Economic Forum. In an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the event, Boginsky shared with Sputnik the company’s plans to sell its latest model – the VRT500.

    It's lightweight, modern-looking, and can be used in a variety of applications. The VRT-500 was just presented in Moscow at the first international helicopter exhibition. It was designed by an international team of engineers working for Russian Helicopters — a subsidiary of state-owned giant Rostec.

    Russian Helicopters' CEO Andrey Boginsky talked to Sputnik about the machine, and the company's ambitious plans to enter a totally new market segment with the single-engine helicopter.

    "We see huge market possibilities in this niche." — Boginsky said. — "It's our new product. We estimate that during the 2022-2023 time frame we will launch initial delivery to our customers. "

    The VRT500 will become the company's first lightweight machine, weighing less than two tons. It's currently undergoing extensive testing. 

    READ MORE: Russia, Turkey Sign Agreement With View to Russian Ka-32 Helicopter Supplies

    According to Boginsky, the new model by Russian Helicopters is aimed at the domestic market, but sales in Asia and South America are also planned.

    Russian Helicopters designs and manufactures a wide range of civilian and military helicopters, including well-known brands such as Mil and Kamov. Besides the VRT500, among the company's recent models is the multi-purpose Ansat helicopter.

     

     

    Related:

    Moscow, Brasilia Want to Promote Exports of Russian Helicopters
    Ka-226T: Shining Mirror of Russian Helicopters' Bright Future (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    India to Receive Advanced Helicopters From Russian Helicopters Enterprise
    Tags:
    VRT-500, Russian Helicopters, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 19 - May 25
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse