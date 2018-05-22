Register
00:52 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo provided by China's official Xinhua News Agency, a Long March-4C rocket carrying a relay satellite, named Queqiao (Magpie Bridge), is launched from southwest China's Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Monday, May 21, 2018. China has launched a relay satellite as part of a groundbreaking program to land a probe on the far side of the moon this year. The China National Space Administration said on its website that the satellite lofted into space early Monday aboard a Long March-4C rocket will facilitate communication between controllers on Earth and the Chang'e 4 mission.

    Magpie Takes Flight: China Launches Communications Satellite to Moon’s Far Side

    © AP Photo/ Cai Yang/Xinhua via AP
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20

    China’s lunar and deep space missions took a huge leap forward Monday morning when a rocket carrying a key satellite to the far side of the moon launched successfully.

    The Long March-4C model rocket blasted off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern China at 5:28 a.m. local time Monday, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) reported.

    Aboard the Long March rocket is the Quequiao, or "Magpie Bridge" communications satellite, destined for the Earth-moon system's L-2 Lagrangian point, a uniquely gravitationally stable location on the far side of the moon. "We designed an orbit at the Earth-Moon Lagrange Point L2 about 450,000 kilometers from the Earth, where a gravitational equilibrium can be maintained, and the relay satellite will be able to 'see' both the Earth and the far side of the moon," said Bao Weimin, director of the Science and Technology Commission of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, according to Space.com.

    China's Tiangong 2 space lab is launched on a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, in China's Gansu province
    © AFP 2018 /
    China May Have Sole Space Station After 2024 – Expert

    Queqiao will be the first communications satellite launched to that orbit location, Xinhua reported.

    The L-2 point is a valuable location for space travelers seeking to go beyond the moon: two US ARTEMIS probes are already deployed in the area and NASA and other leading space agencies plan to build a refueling station there for future missions to Mars, Sputnik reported.

    ​The rocket also carried two microsatellites, Longjiang-1 and Longjiang-2, which will perform their own radio-astronomy research, Space.com reported.

    "The launch is a key step for China to realize its goal of being the first country to send a probe to soft-land on and rove the far side of the moon," Zhang Lihua, manager of the satellite relay project, told Xinhua.

    From this vantage point, Queqiao will be able to coordinate further Chinese missions to the moon, such as the upcoming Chang'e-4 lunar probe planned to touch down later this year, which will carry a rover to the lunar surface, Space.com reported. Chang'e-4 will be another human first the Chinese get to check off, being the first rover to visit the far side of the moon, which the Earth never sees due to the moon's tidal locking with our planet.

    ​Queqiao derives from a Chinese folktale. "Magpies form a bridge with their wings on the seventh night of the seventh month of the lunar calendar to enable Zhi Nu, the seventh daughter of the Goddess of Heaven, to cross and meet her beloved husband, separated from her by the Milky Way," Xinhua explained.

    The satellite weighs about 400 kg and carries a number of scientific instruments from international contributors. The satellite carries a low-frequency radio spectrometer developed by Dutch scientists to take advantage of the "completely quiet electromagnetic environment" to monitor space beyond the moon, and a lunar optical imaging detector developed by Saudi Arabia. It also carries a reflector for conducting laser-ranging experiments between the relay satellite and a ground observatory, developed by Sun Yat-Sen University, Xinhua reported.

    A mock-up of the Chinese Academy of Sciences' enhanced X-ray Timing and Polarimetry (eXTP) satellite, set for launch in 2025.
    © Chinese Academy of Sciences - Institute of High Energy Physics
    China to Launch Cutting-Edge X-Ray Observatory Satellite in 2025

    Of course, it carries a slew of communications equipment as well, such as a 5-meter umbrella-shaped antenna, the largest communication antenna ever used in deep space exploration, according to Chen Lan, deputy chief engineer of the Xian Branch of the China Academy of Space Technology, Xinhua reported. The satellite is expected to have a three-year life span.

    China has already sent five robotic rovers to the moon since the program began in 2007. Following the anticipated success of Chang'e-4 this November, CNSA hopes to send Chang'e-5 next year, which will hopefully return samples from the moon to Earth, Scientific American reported. Chang'e-5 was delayed from a 2017 launch by a rocket engine failure, so Chang'e-4, a backup built for another mission, was sent instead.

    Related:

    China to Launch Relay Satellite to Far Side of the Moon
    China to Launch Cutting-Edge X-Ray Observatory Satellite in 2025
    China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Expands Into a Global Network
    China Launches Third Remote Sensing Satellite for Venezuela – Reports
    China's Zhongxing-9A Satellite Fails to Reach Orbit Due to Rocket Failure
    Tags:
    chinese space program, lunar probe, satellite launch, satellite, Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse