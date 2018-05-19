Register
19:39 GMT +319 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Octopus

    Are Octopuses Actually Space Aliens? Scientists Reveal Provocative Theory

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    520

    The authors of the theory admitted that their paper seems controversial, but still considered it to be worth sharing. Despite the fact that many scientists are skeptical towards theories positing extraterrestrial origins of life, they admit that the latest paper on octopuses raises important questions.

    The collective, consisting of 33 scientists from around the world, has published a paper in the journal Progress in Biophysics and Molecular Biology that discusses the possible origins of octopuses. The paper points out that the existing theory that they evolved from a nautiloid that inhabited the Earth about 500 million years ago doesn't hold water, as the genetic differences and characteristics between the two are too vast and couldn't have happened over that period of time.

    The scientists note that octopuses possess a sophisticated nervous system, shapeshifting bodies and an ability to mask themselves with their surroundings — traits that the nautiloid never had. Additionally, it has recently been discovered that despite their rather stable DNA, octopuses can manipulate their own RNA to adapt to almost any environment. According to the scientists, all these features "seem to be borrowed from a far distant ‘future' in terms of terrestrial evolution."

    READ MORE: Shedding Light on Alien Life? Scientists Track Unique Subglacial Lakes in Arctic

    Instead of sticking to the old evolutionary theory, the scientists have suggested that "cryopreserved and matrix protected fertilized octopus eggs" might have been brought to Earth via a comet or other extraterrestrial object, noting that such objects often contain traces of organic matter.

    Octopus
    CC0
    Octopus

    The authors of the research admit that their research contradicts the "prevailing dominant paradigm," but note that their theory doesn't necessary exclude evolution. They are confident that while certain species might have invaded Earth from space, others formed and developed on Earth itself.

    READ MORE: 'Extremophile' Antarctic Bacteria Could Unlock Secret to Alien Life (VIDEO)

    Virologist Karin Moelling of the Max Planck Institute Molecular Genetics in Berlin called the research in a comment beneath the online publication of the article "useful," but noted that the idea of life-forms coming from space "cannot be taken seriously." Another scientist, Keith Baverstock from the University of Eastern Finland noted in his comment that the theory of an extraterrestrial origin of life isn't the only plausible explanation to the inconsistencies the authors of the paper pointed out.

    Related:

    NASA's TESS Satellite Takes Off to Search for Alien Life
    Shedding Light on Alien Life? Scientists Track Unique Subglacial Lakes in Arctic
    Mysterious Clouds: Venus' Sky Could Harbor Alien Life – Study
    Venus' Cloud Alien Life Mystery Explained
    Spanish Astrophysicist Invents New Method to Find Alien Life in Space
    Scientists Study Earth's Geological Eras to Detect Alien Life on Exoplanets
    Study: To Find Alien Life, Look for Carbon Dioxide, Methane
    Tags:
    theory, octopus, life, aliens, scientists, research
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse