UAE Astronaut to Fly to ISS Instead of US Businessman - Source

"A US businessman expressed his will to become the next space tourist. But, probably, he will not be able to fly to the ISS in spring 2019. The seat is planned to be occupied by the first cosmonaut of the United Arab Emirates, with which Roscosmos has signed an agreement on cooperation in the selection and training of the national space crew," the source said, stressing that the US businessman will be able to reach the ISS during one of the further Soyuz spaceflights.
READ MORE: WATCH: Strange Glowing Object Captured Near ISS Before Fading Into Darkness
Since 2001, seven space tourists have made eight spaceflights. The cost of the flight ranges from $45 million to $50 million.
All comments
Show new comments (0)