Russia May Help China Create International Cosmonauts Rehabilitation Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian scientific organizations are ready to assist China and its partners in creating an international rehabilitation center for cosmonauts, as well as other infrastructure needed for developing space medicine and biology, a spokesman for the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Science told Sputnik.

"The IMBP [Institute of Biomedical Problems] is ready along with the Chinese side to create a rehabilitation facility for cosmonauts in Sanya in the Hainan province and to develop means and methods of rehabilitation in cooperation with the concerned Chinese organizations and specialists," Mark Belakovsky said.

© Sputnik / Igor Russak China Space Agency Chief Says He Expects Visit by Russia’s Roscosmos

The official added that the facility would provide an opportunity for rehabilitation of cosmonauts after space flights and a location for former cosmonauts and astronauts from all countries to spend their holidays in.

According to Belakovsky, several rounds of talks have already taken places on the issue both in China and in Russia.

In April, Tian Yulong, the secretary general of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), said during a conference in the US city of Colorado Springs that Beijing would like to strengthen cooperation with Moscow in the space-related issues.