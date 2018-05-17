Russia May Help China Create International Cosmonauts Rehabilitation Center

"The IMBP [Institute of Biomedical Problems] is ready along with the Chinese side to create a rehabilitation facility for cosmonauts in Sanya in the Hainan province and to develop means and methods of rehabilitation in cooperation with the concerned Chinese organizations and specialists," Mark Belakovsky said.
According to Belakovsky, several rounds of talks have already taken places on the issue both in China and in Russia.
In April, Tian Yulong, the secretary general of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), said during a conference in the US city of Colorado Springs that Beijing would like to strengthen cooperation with Moscow in the space-related issues.
All comments
Show new comments (0)