Russia Mulls Launching Satellites Atop ICBMs – Source

"The space rocket industry is revisiting a project that will convert out-of-service Topol ICBMs into light carrier rockets to be used in the space program," the source said.
The conversion would save the outdated Topols from being scrapped after they are replaced in service by new Yars missiles. There are estimated to be around 70 Topols in Russian arsenal.
Earlier, Russian Federal Space Agency Roscosmos has announced a tender for the scrapping of nine Topol mobile ICBMs for 42 kilograms of silver and 1.8 kilograms of gold by dismantling the nine missiles.
All comments
Show new comments (0)