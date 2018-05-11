Musk Gives Sneak-Peak of His 'Boring Tunnel' in LA, Says Almost Ready for Launch

CEO of The Boring Company Elon Musk has announced on his Instagram account that the first underground tunnel in Los Angeles is almost ready and only requires some bureaucratic issues to be settled. Musk says that the tunnel will be free for use until the tunnel network is complete. The future price for a ride will be a little lower than a bus ticket.
First Boring Company tunnel under LA almost done! Pending final regulatory approvals, we will be offering free rides to the public in a few months. Super huge thanks to everyone that helped with this project. Strong support from public, elected officials & regulators is critical to success. As mentioned in prior posts, once fully operational (demo system rides will be free), the system will always give priority to pods for pedestrians & cyclists for less than the cost of a bus ticket.
Musk’s Boring Company set to pitch LA tunnel plans today to city council and general public — https://t.co/BntppHOnMX pic.twitter.com/xT157dceDk— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) 22 января 2018 г.
He also pointed out in his post that the underground transport system, originally designed for cars, will actually prioritize pedestrians and cyclists.
Elon Musk first announced his plans to build a 3.2 km (2 mile) underground tunnel in November 2017. The reason was because of the intense traffic situation on the road between his home and office, located near LA International Airport. The system was originally intended to transport cars at high speeds through a system of underground tunnels, but the concept was later changed.
