India Steers Scientific Efforts Towards Becoming Leader in Quantum Computing

India, in an attempt to tap into the next big advances in computing technology, has forayed into the theoretical as well as the experimental aspects of quantum computing. In a global conference on the subject in Bengaluru, physicists from across the globe deliberated on various initiatives taken by India in key areas of quantum frontiers.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India is looking forward to engaging in quantum technology and the properties of quantum mechanics, including quantum entanglement, quantum superposition, and quantum tunneling into practical applications. Quantum computers are predicted to be faster than today's computers.

Physicists and research scholars from across the globe met in India earlier this month to deliberate upon various schemes sponsored by the Indian government to promote research and innovations in quantum computing. The global conference was organized at the elite Raman Research Institute (RRI) in Bangalore city.

The conference, organized for 30th April to 4th May this year, was titled "Quantum Frontiers and Fundamentals: Experimental Studies and Theoretical Ramifications" and brought forth newer technologies and papers on the application of quantum physics in the field of computing, space, communication, and cryptography, among many other things.

"The conference was a success and we look forward to some exciting results of the deliberations in the coming time in India," Manjunatha G., public relations officer of RRI told Sputnik.

The occasion was co-organized by the Bose Institute, Kolkata, and Alexandre Matzkin of the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNCSR), Paris and sponsored by the John Templeton Foundation, US.

"This is an interesting conference, blending quantum fundamental aspects with applications, and is unique in its mandate, as we have tried to provide equal emphasis to both theoretical research and experimental quantum technologies," Urbasi Sinha, of RRI, who was an organizer of the conference, told the Indian news agency IANS.

Research in these areas of quantum science at Indian laboratories and universities has received a boost with promised funding support from the government's Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Prime Minister's Office.

The DST of the government of India has launched a mission-mode scheme, called "Quantum Science and Technology (QuST)" which will fund research "for the development and demonstration" of quantum computers, quantum communication and cryptography with special emphasis on "demonstration of quantum teleportation."

The scheme "promises to revolutionize the future computation and communication systems which will ultimately have a huge impact on the nation and our society as a whole," the DST's portal reads.

Similarly, the ISRO, in collaboration with the RRI, has started a mega-project called "Quantum Experiments Using Satellite Technology (QUEST)" for the promotion of quantum science in India.