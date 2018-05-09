Register
22:09 GMT +309 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Alcoholism

    Hungover No More? Researchers Testing Promising Booze-Busting Pill

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    No more morning after? Scientists in search of clear heads have now filled capsules with natural enzymes that exist in human liver cells, with the idea being that boozehounds can pop them and metabolize alcohol faster - and thus, escape the dreaded hangover.

    Yunfeng Lu, Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering professor at UCLA; Cheng Ji, an expert in liver diseases from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California; and UCLA graduate student Duo Xu worked together to develop the alcohol antidote and test it on mice, AP reported. 

    Alcohol drink
    © Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
    'More Than Hangover': Alcohol Damages Stem Cells, Gives Rise to Cancer - Study

    The researchers selected three natural enzymes that convert alcohol into nontoxic molecules which can then be expelled from the human body. The scientists covered the enzymes in a shell material that they have not disclosed, except to say it is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

    The nanocapsules were then injected into the veins of inebriated mice, where they traveled to the mice's livers to digest the alcohol.

    The team's findings reveal that the blood alcohol level of the drunk rodents given the antidote decreased by 45 percent in just four hours compared to mice who were not given the treatment. In addition, the blood concentration of acetaldehyde in mice given the treatment was very low compared to those who did not receive the antidote. The mice given the magic pills also woke up from their drunk state much faster than their untreated fellow cheese nibblers. 

    Britain's Chancellor George Osborne poses for the media with the traditional red dispatch box outside his official residence at 11 Downing Street in London
    © AP Photo /
    UK Chancellor's 'Cocktail' Leaves Britain With 'Hangover' - Labour

    Acetaldehyde is the chemical compound produced during alcohol metabolism that causes common hangover effects like headaches and vomiting.

    According to the researchers, the treatment could also help prevent alcohol poisoning and protect the liver from alcohol-related damage. The drugs are currently undergoing tests to ensure that they are safe for consumption and don't result in any dangerous side effects. If the treatment passes tests on animals, human clinical trials could begin as soon as a year from now.

    Between 8 and 10 percent of emergency room visits in the US are related to acute alcohol poisoning, and alcohol is the most prevalent risk factor for premature deaths and disability among people aged between 15-49. In addition, alcohol use is a risk factor for many types of cancer, including cancer of the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, esophagus, liver, colon, rectum and breast, according to the World Health Organization.

    Related:

    'Hangover Suit' by Ford Shows the Dangers of Driving After a Big Night (VIDEO)
    Anti-Hangover Ice Cream Hits Stores in South Korea
    Party Like You're in Pyongyang: North Korea Invents Hangover-Free Alcohol
    UK Chancellor's 'Cocktail' Leaves Britain With 'Hangover' - Labour
    Top Ancient Hangover Cures to Help You Have a Happier Tomorrow
    Tags:
    scientists, research, pill, Alcohol, hangover, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse