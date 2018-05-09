WATCH Stunning Trailer for New Russian Videogame Atomic Heart

The first-person shooter being developed by Moscow-based design studio Mundfish is set in an alternative history Soviet Union, and has gamers buzzing not only about the game's graphics and gameplay, but its intriguing plot.

Atomic Heart's new trailer is an alternative history lover's paradise, offering glimpses of Soviet architecture, vehicles, secret scientific research centers, KGB officers, and mixing things up with the paranormal, robots, The Abyss-like water creatures, creepy horror elements and Wolfenstein-esque monsters, and what looks like a massive gameplay map.

Expected to be released sometime this year for PC and the PS4, Atomic Heart has already been described as a "Soviet-Russian version of Bioshock."

According to developers, their game is "an adventure first-person shooter," the "events of which unfold in an alternate universe during the high noon of the Soviet Union." The player plays as special agent P-3, "who after an unsuccessful landing on enterprise '3826' is trying to figure out what went wrong."

Developers promise "a pitch of insanity, action-packed gameplay and a thrilling story," and taunt players to "unfold the secrets, restore peace and order, and show the Motherland what you've got!"