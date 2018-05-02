Register
04:07 GMT +303 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Air Canada taxiway overflight video

    Video Shows Jet Nearly Causing ‘Greatest Aviation Disaster in History’ at SFO

    © YouTube/ NTSBgov
    Tech
    Get short URL
    162

    On Wednesday, the National Transportation Security Board (NTSB) released video footage of Air Canada Flight AC759 almost landing on a San Francisco International Airport (SFO) taxiway instead of the runway - a mistake that industry experts say could have been the “greatest aviation disaster in history.”

    The incident, which occurred on July 7, 2017 involved an Air Canada passenger flight from Toronto to San Francisco. Flight AC759, with 140 aboard, was cleared to land at SFO runway 28R. However, the pilot incorrectly lined up his angle of approach and began to descend on Taxiway C instead.

    Thirty seconds into the video posted below, a white light, which is Flight AC759, is seen in the upper screen. The flight is shown descending. At the 1:07 timestamp, the plane is getting ready to descend on Taxiway C, and seconds later the plane is shown pulling up and circling around.

    ​The video footage released by the NTSB Wednesday as part of its continuing investigation of the incident shows Flight AC759 almost hitting four other planes filled with passengers sitting on Taxiway C waiting for flight clearance to take off. 

    However, no one was injured in the narrowly avoided collision because air traffic controllers noticed the pilot's error and sent him on a "go-around." The video footage shows the Air Canada pilot pulling his plane up and circling around. The plane eventually landed safely, although this is not captured in the footage.

    Following the incident, an Air Canada spokesperson released a statement stating that the airline was still "investigating the circumstances" of the incident.

    An Air Canada Boeing 777 sits at a gate after it was forced to return to Sydney Airport in Sydney, Thursday, July 28, 2011, after crew members saw smoke coming from an oven in the galley. No one on Flight AC34 was injured in the incident, which forced the pilot to dump fuel before safely landing.
    © AP Photo/ Rick Rycroft
    Air Canada Plane Narrowly Avoids ‘Greatest Aviation Disaster in History’

    "If it is true, what happened probably came close to the greatest aviation disaster in history," Ross Aimer, the CEO of Aero Consulting Experts and former United Airlines Captain, told Mercury News after the near-miss.

    "If you could imagine an Airbus colliding with four passenger aircraft wide bodies, full of fuel and passengers, then you can imagine how horrific this could have been," he added.

    Related:

    First Direct EgyptAir Flight in 2.5 Years Leaves Cairo for Moscow
    US V-280 Valor Tilt-Rotor Aircraft Ready for First ‘Airplane Mode’ Flight
    WATCH: Mysterious Orange Glow Captured by Passenger on US Flight
    Baby Hit by Falling Oxygen Tank on American Airlines Flight (PHOTOS)
    WATCH: F-16 Conducts Ultra-Low Flight Maneuvers Over Japan
    Tags:
    Air Canada, flight, US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chivalry Isn’t Dead: Moscow’s St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Chivalry Isn't Dead: Moscow's St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse