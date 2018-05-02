Register
12:47 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Dynamic Earth - Earth’s Magnetic Field

    Earth's Magnetic Poles Not About to Flip Any Time Soon – Study

    CC BY 2.0 / NASA Goddard Space Flight Center / Dynamic Earth - Earth’s Magnetic Field
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Even though our planet’s magnetic field might be shaky, it has recovered from similar states before, scientists say.

    The last time planet Earth actually reversed polarity was about 800,000 years ago in a cataclysmic process scientists call a “geomagnetic reversal.”

    However, a new study by a team of University of Liverpool scientists, published in Monday’s issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) indicates that the current patterns of disturbance of the Earth’s magnetic field differ from the ones that preceded previous pole reversals.

    Earth, Moon
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Apocalypse Now: Scientists Predict the Earth is About to Swap Magnetic Poles
    The researchers believe that the current field looks very much like it was around 49,000 years ago when it suffered a notable drop in strength but no outright flip.

    The current magnetic north and magnetic south, located very close to their respective poles, have been there since the last reversal that happened about 800,000 years back.

    “There has been speculation that we are about to experience a magnetic polar reversal or excursion. However, by studying the two most recent excursion events, we show that neither bear resemblance to current changes in the geomagnetic field and therefore it is probably unlikely that such an event is about to happen,” Richard Holme, professor of geomagnetism at the University of Liverpool, said.

    “Our research suggests instead that the current weakened field will recover without such an extreme event, and therefore is unlikely to reverse,” he added.

    So, basically, the conclusion of the research is that we’re unlikely to see a pole flip happening any time soon.

    The magnetic field is generated by a molten core of iron, nickel and other metals deep inside Earth resulting in huge electrical currents to produce a gigantic field.

    READ MORE: Scientists: Earth's Magnetic Field Gets Weaker Every Now and Then

    Related:

    Scientists: Earth's Magnetic Field Gets Weaker Every Now and Then
    Tags:
    study, magnetic poles, magnetic field, Earth, University of Liverpool, RIchard Holme, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse